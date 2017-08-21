Louisville Trinity breaks into Super 25 rankings with big win

It was a light opening week for the Super 25 high school football rankings, with only six teams playing games that counted. There wasn’t a lot of movement, but Trinity (Louisville), which won its state 6A state title last season, showed it is again a team to be reckoned with.

The Shamrocks (1-0) beat Carmel, Ind., which won its own state 6A title last season, 31-3 on Friday, as Jacob Dingle and David Florence returned interceptions for touchdowns. Trinity moves into the rankings at No. 25. The Shamrocks get another Indiana test this week when they play at Warren Central (Indianapolis).

American Heritage (Plantation) was also considered for the rankings. The Patriots’ defense forced seven turnovers in a 42-27 preseason defeat Friday of then-No. 11 Booker T. Washington (Miami).

There was little movement otherwise in the rankings. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), the No. 1-ranked team, opens its season Friday at Bishop Amat (La Puente). No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defeated then-No. 20 Carol City (Miami Gardens) 41-22 in a preseason game on Friday as Noah Cain ran for two touchdowns. This week, the Ascenders open their regular season Saturday at No. 7 Chandler, Ariz., on ESPNU, one of seven games this weekend in the GEICO High School Kickoff.