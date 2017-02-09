Louisville-area wrestling regionals Saturday

Louisville-area high school wrestlers will battle for spots in the State Championships during Saturday’s regional tournaments.

Sites for the regionals including Louisville-area teams are Bullitt East (Region Three), Male (Region Four) and Franklin County (Region Five).

No. 2 St. Xavier is the highest-ranked team in the Louisville area according to the KentuckyWrestling.com rankings. The Tigers are the favorites to win the Region Four title and feature five wrestlers ranked among the top five in the state in their respective weight classes – Nate Wheeler (No. 3 at 120 pounds), Konner Kraeszig (No. 3 at 138), Clayton Hanson (No. 2 at 145), Dallas Miles (No. 5 at 152) and Cameron Ward (No. 5 at 160)

The top four finishers in each weight class will earn spots in the state meet set for Feb. 17-18 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington.

Here’s a look at the Louisville-area regionals (rankings from KentuckyWrestling.com):

REGION THREE

* When: 9 a.m. Saturday.

* Where: Bullitt East.

* 2016 champion: Fern Creek.

* Top 25 teams: No. 21 Fern Creek.

* Top individuals (ranked among top five in state): Fern Creek’s Colton Lampe (No. 5 at 126 pounds) and Jared Branch (No. 4 at 160); Valley’s Desmond Lewis (No. 4 at 132); Pleasure Ridge Park’s Blake Evans (No. 5 at 132).

REGION FOUR

* When: 9 a.m. Saturday.

* Where: Male.

* 2016 champion: St. Xavier.

* Top 25 teams: No. 2 St. Xavier, No. 17 Male, No. 25 Jeffersontown.

* Top individuals (ranked among top five in state): St. Xavier’s Nate Wheeler (No. 3 at 120 pounds), Konner Kraeszig (No. 3 at 138), Clayton Hanson (No. 2 at 145), Dallas Miles (No. 5 at 152) and Cameron Ward (No. 5 at 160); Male’s Zane Brown (No. 1 at 152) and Jack Lucas (No. 5 at 170); Manual’s Jacob Bratcher (No. 3 at 170); Trinity’s Kadin Kulmer (No. 5 at 195); Jeffersontown’s Lawrence Malala (No. 2 at 220).

REGION FIVE

* When: 9 a.m. Saturday.

* Where: Franklin County.

* 2016 champion: Oldham County.

* Top 25 teams: No. 5 Woodford County, No. 14 Oldham County, No. 20 North Oldham.

* Top individuals (ranked among top five in state): Woodford County’s Adam Bender (No. 3 at 113 pounds), Chase Yost (No. 4 at 120), Joey Roberts (No. 1 at 145) and Max Andreoni (No. 1 at 182); Oldham County’s Jacob Henley (No. 4 at 145); North Oldham’s Landin Jones (No. 1 at 285).

