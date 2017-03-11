Basketball Lourdes advances to state final four By A.J. Martelli/Poughkeepsie Journal March 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, high school basketbll, High school boys basketball, Our Lady of Lourdes, NoFront, Basketball, Our Lady of Lourdes High School (Poughkeepsie NY), Poughkeepsie High School (Poughkeepsie NY), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Video: Thrilling final seconds as Lourdes defeats Saunders in Class A quarterfinal basketball Gallery Photos: Our Lady of Lourdes hangs on defeat Saunders News Florida Prep punches ticket to State Final Four