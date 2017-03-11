Lourdes defeats Poughkeepsie, reaches Class A final four

PLEASANTVILLE – The Warriors are going to Binghamton.

On Saturday, the Our Lady of Lourdes High School boys basketball team defeated Poughkeepsie 61-46 in a New York State regional final at Pace University.

Lourdes will take on either Section 8’s Elmont Memorial or Southampton of Section 11 in the state semifinals on Friday at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton in the state semifinal.

Lourdes took a 29-24 lead into halftime, but the Pioneers went ahead early in the third quarter on a pair of free-throws by Tramell Reaves. Joe Heavey put Lourdes back up for good with a 3-pointer, though Poughkeepsie cut it to 42-38 at the end of three.

Ahead 44-40 early in the fourth, the Warriors put together an 11-0 run to pull away.

Check PoughkeepsieJournal.com later for a more detailed report.