Lourdes falls to Irondequoit in basketball state final

BINGHAMTON – This already had been the most successful season in program history. Never had Our Lady of Lourdes gone beyond the regional semifinals.

But the boys basketball team’s historic run came to end on Sunday as the Warriors fell to Irondequoit High School, 54-43, in the Class A state final at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Warriors pulled a series of upsets in the playoffs to capture their first Section 1 championship since 2013. Lourdes then earned wins over hometown rival Poughkeepsie in the regional final, then Long Island champion Southampton in the state Class A semifinals on Saturday.

The teams went back and forth in the third quarter, but Irondequoit’s Ty’sean Sizer hit a short floater with 33 seconds left in the period to put the Eagles ahead, 37-35. Irondequoit opened the fourth with a surge and Sizer’s right-corner three gave them a 44-36 lead with 5:21 remaining.

Sizer’s free throws pushed the lead to 48-40 with 1:46 left. Lourdes still had life with a minute left, trailing 49-43, but Kevin Townes was whistled for a foul on what initially appeared to be a steal (that would have likely turned into a fast-break layup). The Eagles subsequent free throws iced the contest.

Aidan Hildebrand scored nine points in the first half — all on three-pointers — and Kevin Townes had eight points to pace the Warriors and keep them within two points at halftime. Irondequoit packed the paint and threw constant double teams at Lourdes’ 6-foot-5 center James Anozie.

The Warriors at times seemed insistent on forcing the ball to him in the post, which resulted in a few turnovers. Anozie scored six points in the first half but had to fight through contact on each of his three layups.

Aidan Hildebrand hit a three from the right corner put Lourdes ahead, then Townes’ steal and fast-break layup on the ensuing possession gave Lorudes a 23-18 lead with 5:07 left in the second.

But Irondequiot’s Devyn Walker sparked a 7-0 spurt to end the quarter. He tied it on a three-pointer, and his layup gave the Eagles a 25-23 lead with 40 seconds to go in the half.

