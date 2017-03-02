Lourdes pulls upset to advance to sectional final

The Our Lady of Lourdes High School boys basketball team will play for a gold ball on Sunday, following a comeback, upset victory over the team that eliminated the Warriors a year ago.

Lourdes, the fifth seed in the Section 1 Class A playoffs, defeated top-seeded Byram Hills, 54-48, in the semifinals at the Westchester County Center on Wednesday.

The Warriors will take on No. 2 Tappan Zee in the final at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Lourdes trailed, 45-40, midway through the fourth quarter, but held the Bobcats without a field goal in 10 attempts the rest of the way.

With his team trailing 48-47, Kevin Townes drained a 3-pointer to put Lourdes ahead with 2:09 left to play.

Following a series of defensive stops, including a James Anozie block on Matt Groll, Anozie converted with 39 seconds on the clock to extend Lourdes’ edge to 53-48, and the Warriors held on from there.

Anozie enjoyed a monster effort, registering a double-double and keeping Lourdes in the game through an uneven first half that ended with Byram Hills up 28-24.

Byram Hills had won 17 consecutive games.

“We’re a little shocked right now,” Byram Hills coach Ted Repa said. “We didn’t see this one coming.”

Lourdes reached the semifinals with another late victory over No. 4 Saunders, 58-57, in which Townes made a steal with 3.9 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Lourdes last won a sectional title in 2013.

The Bobcats had eliminated Lourdes in the semifinals last year, 47-39.

Journal News reporter Josh Thomson contributed to this report.