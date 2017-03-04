Lourdes' Thomas, New Paltz's Trzewik-Quinn place at state swimming meet

Our Lady of Lourdes High School’s assistant boys swimming coach Art Boyko said Christian Thomas would like to have done a little bit better.

But, he added, “Once it sinks in, he’ll be happy with how he did.”

Thomas placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 50.93, and sixth in the 100 freestyle (45.08) on Saturday at the New York State boys swimming championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.

New Paltz’s Seamus Trzewik-Quinn placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley.

Both Thomas and Quinn advanced, after placing in Friday’s preliminaries.

“I thought it was outstanding,” Boyko said of Thomas. “Of course, he’s competitive and would like to have done better. But he should be extremely proud. I, and the rest of the school, are very proud of him.”

Trzewik-Quinn finished the 100 backstroke in 50.99 and the 200 individual medley in 1:53.71.

New Paltz coach Eric Culver lauded how Trzewik-Quinn finished his senior season.

“I thought he did great. He went out in style,” Culver said. “Swimmers like Seamus don’t come around too often. To have someone like him is phenomenal, and I was very fortunate to be a small part of his journey. He finished and did very well.”

Trzewik-Quinn, Leo Kuyl, Chad Catania and Max Weires competed in the 200 medley relay and placed 17th (1:38.71). Trzewik-Quinn joined Catania, Kuyl and Tadeusz Trzewik-Quinn in the 200 freestyle relay and were 27th (1:31.05).

Kuyl finished 29th in the 50 freestyle (22.19)

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Rhett Burns competed in the 200 freestyle and finished 27th (1:46.38).

Wappingers’ Chauncey Nicholas finished 21st in the 100 butterfly (52.28).

Lourdes’ Jason Boyko was 30th in the 500 freestyle (4:54.10). He, Thomas, Stephen Baker and Jason Cruz competed in the 200 medley relay and placed 24th (1:40.75).

Rhinebeck’s Elias Econopouly was 21st in the 100 breaststroke (59.74).

