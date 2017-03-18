Lourdes to play for state title after victory against Southampton

BINGHAMTON – After trailing by as many as nine in the third quarter, the Our Lady of Lourdes boys basketball team erupted in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat Southampton High School, 70-67, in a state Class A semifinal at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.

Lourdes (20-6) faces Irondequoit of Section 5 in the final at noon Sunday.

James Anozie’s layup tied the score at 50, then Kevin Townes sank a left-corner three to take the lead. After a back and forth, Townes hit a three-pointer with 2:09 remaining, then got a steal and converted a layup 10 seconds later to give Lourdes a 66-61 lead. Southampton chipped away and pulled within 68-67 with 27 seconds to go.

THE LAST CHAMPION: Millbrook’s 1999 state-title team shares link with Lourdes

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Lourdes tuned in for state semifinals, even without tunes

The Mariners got a steal in the backcourt with about 20 seconds left, but missed an open layup for the lead. Townes grabbed the rebound and flipped the ball to Aidan Hildebrand before falling out of bounds. And so began the parade of fouls by Southampton to stop the clock. Hildebrand sank two free throws with nine seconds left to make 70-67.

Southampton took control in the third quarter and erasing a five-point halftime deficit and going up, 47-38, with three minutes left in the period. Lourdes responded and Kevin Townes’ two three-pointers late in the third helped get the Warriors within 50-46.

Lourdes went into the half with a 36-31 lead, fueled largely by its 15-0 spurt to end the first quarter. Southampton built an early 14-7 lead, which included four three-pointers. But the Warriors quickly answered with a run in the final 3:35 of the quarter and eventually led, 24-14.

Southampton surged early in the second quarter and briefly took a 25-24 lead on Timmy Alejo’s left-wing three with 4:21 remaining in the half, but Aidan Hildebrand scored on a put-back on the ensuing possession. Then James Anozie had a put-back on the possession after that.

Anozie owned the paint in the first half with 15 points. Southampton features a smaller, perimeter-oriented lineup, and could do little with the 6-foot-5 center. The Warriors also were spurred by Aidan Hildebrand’s 11 first-half points. The freshman forward scored inside and out, on drives and with put-backs.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4