Lourdes vows to 'bounce back' after semifinal loss to Ossining

Our Lady of Lourdes insisted all season that it not only expected to face Ossining in the playoffs, but that it would have no fear of the four-time defending girls basketball state champion.

The Warriors showed that for a half on Thursday night, proving themselves a handful for Ossining. But in the end, the Pride proved too much to handle, controlling the second half to pull away for a 76-66 win in a Section 1 Class AA semifinal at the Westchester County Center.

Maddie Siegrist scored 30 points for Our Lady of Lourdes, but her team’s sterling season came to an end against the giant that has loomed over its class.

Lourdes trailed 38-37 at intermission, showing briefly that its boastful talk was backed by substance. But Ossining, simply, had too much talent to contain.

LOURDES VS BYRAM HILLS: Lourdes boys have loftier goals than semifinal stunner

PLAYOFFS: Siegrist dominates, leads Lourdes to showdown with Ossining

“We played well the first half and we were right there,” Lourdes coach Al Viani said. “But they opened up the lead in the third and we couldn’t catch them.”

Abby Weeks added 12 points and Katie Clarke scored nine points for Lourdes (20-3).

Ossining forward Andra Espinoza-Hunter scored 36 points, which actually was a dip from her season average of 38.3 points per game. She had scored 51 points in the Pride’s win over Lourdes in December. Kailah Harris added 22 points.

The Warriors improved by five wins from last season and were dominant during stretches of the regular season. But, of their three losses, two were to Ossining.

Ossining will face No. 3 Albertus Magnus in the final at 2 p.m. Sunday, seeking a seventh consecutive section title. It was Albertus Magnus that snapped the Pride’s 93-game win steak against Section 1 opponents on Feb. 1.

“This was a tough way to finish out, but we had a great season,” Viani said. “(The players) will lament this for a little bit, but they’ll be OK and we’ll move on. They’re a resilient group.”

The Warriors will return nine players, including Siegrist, a 6-foot-1 center who starred during their postseason run.

“We’ve just gotta think about next year,” Viani said. “We’re already thinking about next year. We’ll bounce back.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4