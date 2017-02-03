Lourdes wrestling optimistic after 1st season back

Owen Corrigan battled a right shoulder injury most of the season.

The 160-pound senior wrestler from Our Lady of Lourdes High School was hurt early in the season in a match against Nyack, suffering a sprained acromioclavicular joint. He’s wrestled through it, just as he wrestled through it on Wednesday during a match with Arlington’s Peter Newman in Freedom Plains. Though the injury nagged him a bit, he remained steadfast until finally he was pinned in the third period.

“It was a great match. I went out there and tried my hardest,” said Corrigan, the Warriors’ team captain. “The injury got the best of me. But I didn’t let it get me down. I just went out and did what I love.”

MORE: Arlington coach Fred Perry wrestles with retirement

Corrigan is one of 12 wrestlers who made the Warriors’ season possible, after Lourdes was without a wrestling program a year ago. With a first-year coach, Stephen Price, and a renewed interest from the school, the team is optimistic it can grow again into a healthy program.

But, the first year back hasn’t come without obstacles.

With a thin roster, the Warriors have had trouble filling out five competition classes, at the middle and upper weights. It puts the team at a competitive disadvantage, especially against the bigger schools. Lourdes, a Division II small school in Section 1, finished its regular season with a 3-7 record after taking an 84-6 loss to Division I foe Arlington on Wednesday.

And, half of Lourdes’ roster consists of freshmen, while there are two sophomores, one junior and three seniors.

“It’s been kind of tough,” Price admitted. “But the wrestlers are mentioning how much fun they’re having and how much they’ve learned.”

The Section 1 Division II tournament begins on Feb. 10 at Edgemont High School in Scarsdale. Corrigan is among the wrestlers who will be competing. And, he insists wrestling at Lourdes is only going to develop further following this year.

“It’s amazing to see the new generation of wrestlers come through,” Corrigan said. “I really hope it continues with this program. I’d like to see it grow.”

The team’s rebirth began when Price took his son for a tour of the school. He said when he found out Lourdes was looking for a wrestling coach, and enough interested was piqued among the student body, “everything added up.”

Price is a 1996 graduate of Arlington. He wrestled under longtime Admiral boss Fred Perry, who after 35 years coaching, announced his retirement at the outset of the season. Price called it “special” competing against Perry in his final regular-season contest Wednesday.

As for his own team, Price said this season has gone “better than expected,” having to basically start from scratch. He, too, has faith this season will lead to bigger and better things for his Lourdes grapplers.

The coach noted that several students observed his wrestlers practicing and working out this year, and that interest in wrestling has been drawn from athletes of other sports — “especially football,” he said. What’s more, Price had his wrestlers active in the community. They volunteered at Sparrow’s Nest of the Hudson Valley, which according to its website, provides two meals, once a week, to the families of caregivers diagnosed with cancer.

“This is the start of something very good,” Price said. “The biggest thing is, they all have heart. They came out and tried their best. We have such a positive outlook for next season. We really do. We’re really psyched up for how the program is going.”

And while the Warriors are confident for next year, there is still a palpable thrill for this season’s upcoming section tournament.

“I’m so excited,” Corrigan said. “It’s my last year wrestling. I want to be on the podium this year, hopefully I can do that.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports

Section 1 wrestling tournaments

Division I (large schools)

Qualifiers

When: Saturday

Where: Division I: At John Jay-Cross River High School

Division II: At New Rochelle High School

Division III: At Roy C. Ketcham High School

Division IV: At North Rockland High School

Championships

Where/when: Arlington High School, Feb. 11; Clarkstown South High School, Feb. 12

Division II (small schools)

Where: Edgemont High School

When: Feb. 10-11

New York State tournament

When: Feb. 24-25

Where: Times Union Center, Albany