Lousiana baseball coach threatens to throw at an opposing player's head during ugly blowout

"If he says another word about fireworks or anything then we're throwing at his head," #Glenmora's HC to #GraceChristian's 3B #LHSAA ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6F3oEIblXH — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) March 24, 2017

A Louisiana baseball blowout descended into madness when the coach of the losing team threatened to throw at an opposing player’s head after he felt that player was taunting.

The ugly incident occurred during a 19-0 rout of Glenmora by Grace Christian. As captured in a tweet by KALB sports reporter Mike Cianciolo, Glenmora’s coach Aaron West threatened Grace Christian’s unnamed third baseman (and we’ll keep it that way for his safety) with the following threat:

“If he says another word about fireworks or anything then we’re throwing at his head.”

Needless to say, that’s an extraordinarily troubling thing to hear at any high school sporting event, particularly one in which there should be no drama related to the final result; as expected, Grace Christian won, and there was no headhunting against the Glenmora third baseman.

So what precipitated such a violent threat? Was it Glenmora’s grand slam earlier in the game? Was it the scoreline, or (we’re sure) persistent trash talk by the player in question?

Who knows. It doesn’t matter, as no amount of high school chicanery should be justifiable in motivating a headhunting expedition, as noted by our Gannett partner at The Daily Advertiser, Trey Labat.

Those are the words of an insane person who should at the very least be removed from his position as baseball coach at the school. Now, I’m sure the Grace Christian player wasn’t totally innocent in the matter. He was probably running his mouth pretty good. But under no circumstance should a grown man threaten a kid over trash talk.

Touché, Trey. Now we’ll all have to see if Glenmora takes action against West. There was video footage of the entire incident, so it’s not like the coach can excuse away anything he said.