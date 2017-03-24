La. receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. moving up rankings, garnering more attention

Terrace Marshall Jr. has moved up to No. 2 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite rankings after his performance last weekend at The Opening Regional in New Orleans.

The 6-3 junior, now ranked earned an invitation to The Opening Final in July in Oregon.

“It’s always a blessing to be ranked as a top player in the nation,” Marshall, from Parkway (Bossier City, La.), told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It’s no matter if you’re No. 1 or No. 1,000. I’m not focused on stars or rankings, I just wanna make it.”

Marshall has 26 reported offers and is considering Texas A&M, in-state LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi State among others. He received offers from Georgia and Florida in the last two weeks and continues to garner attention.

“I feel like me going against the top cornerbacks at camps helps a lot,” he said. “You can’t help but get better and the progress has shown big time. I’m thankful.”

Parkway is coming off an 11-2 season in which he caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he recorded 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“My goals for my senior year is to reach 2,000 receiving yards,” he said, “and I’m gonna do it.”