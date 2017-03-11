Loyal girls win D5 state title

ASHWAUBENON – Shemera Williams may have stolen the show, but Loyal is going home with the golden ball.

The Greyhounds’ girls basketball team secured its first-ever state championship, winning the WIAA Division 5 title with a 74-61 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science on Saturday at the Resch Center.

MAS (23-5) used a 13-2 run to build a 41-32 lead to start the second half, and led by as many as 13 in the second half, 52-39, capitalizing off Loyal turnovers.

But Loyal (25-4) regrouped and embarked on its own 11-0 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from Karsyn Rueth. The Greyhounds took a 55-54 lead with five minutes to go on a layup by Morgan Reinwand.

Loyal put an emphatic finish on the game, ending it on a 16-2 run.

Rueth, a 6-foot senior center, used a deft shooting touch and powerful inside game to finish with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Reinwand, also a senior, scored 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman Remi Geiger added 10 points.

Loyal’s championship team effort eclipsed the individual effort of Williams. The 5-9 sophomore guard scored a Division 5-record 40 points on 16-of-28 shooting.

Williams’ three-point play with 3:51 to go gave her team a 59-58 lead and gave her 37 points, breaking the D5 single-game record of 35 set by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption’s Gena Grundhoffer last year.

Williams’ two-game total of 73 points shattered the tournament mark of 55 set by Grundhoffer.

Tatianya Evans added 10 points for the Novas. It was the first state appearance for both teams.

3-point Challenge

Hattie Rennart, a senior from Division 5 Shullsburg in southwestern Wisconsin, won the 3-point Challenge on Saturday morning.

Rennart edged Somerset senior Tori Martell 14-13 in the finals to take the title at the Resch Center.

Holmen junior Brooklyn Paulson and Madison East junior Justice Filip also advanced to the semifinals.

The event pitted two top 3-pointer shooters from each division, based on season statistics. Other participants included Brehna Evans of West De Pere, McKenzie Couey of Riverdale, Caitlyn Tipton of Laconia, Savannah Walsdorf of Kiel, Arianna Mason of Stanley-Boyd and Natalie McNeal of Germantown.