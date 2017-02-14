Loyola and Byrd girls, Evangel boys win in soccer playoffs

The Loyola Flyers moved into the semifinals of the LHSAA Division III girls’ soccer playoffs Monday night with a resounding 6-0 victory over Parkview Baptist at Messmer Stadium.

An early goal from senior Liz Bryan was all the Flyers (20-6-3) needed to gain a semifinal berth where they will host Teurlings Catholic (12-7-2), a 3-2 overtime winner against Sacred Heart, probably Friday night.

The game was sealed with two goals apiece from Rebecca Mays and Lily Valiulis, along with a single tally by Kalli Matlock, freshman daughter of coach Mark Matlock.

“We played them in the second round of the playoffs last year, so we knew pretty much what to expect,” Matlock said. “They’ve improved as a team. But the key for us was keeping pressure on the goal and scoring the first goal of the night, which we were able to do.”

It didn’t take long for the Flyers to get on the board. Just seven minutes in, Bryan took a ball on the left side and shot past goalie Madison Krone, who played an incredible game in the net. Less than five minutes later, Mays, who spent most of the night befuddling her opponents, found the back of the net on a dribbler.

At the 23-minute mark, Mays made it 3-0 with a masterful kick from the right side that went over the head of Krone and caught the left inside portion of the net. That stood up at halftime.

“I was in the right place at the right time. Our outside mids did an outstanding job turning the corner on their outside backs,” Mays said. “We came out strong at the beginning and really brought it to them, but heading into the semifinals we’ve got to be able to keep that up.”

Valiulis slow-rolled her first score past the out-stretched arms of Krone 8 minutes into the second half. Then Matlock tallied from deep on the left side. The final score from Valiulis came at the 14:33 mark on a feed from Mays and that tipped off the hands of Krone.

The Loyola defense was led by Gracie Payne, Renee Lyles, Chloe Dean, Shannon Anderson and Janie Ponthie.

Byrd 3, St. Joseph’s 1: At Byrd, the Lady Jackets rolled into the Division I semifinals with a tough win against the Redstickers. Byrd got goals from three seniors, Maggie Weldon, Cat Humphrey and Sarah Tamplin, within a 12-minute span to pick up the win.

The Lady Jackets will host Mount Carmel in the semifinals Friday at a time to be determined.

Lakeshore 4, Parkway 0: At Tinsley Park, the Lady Panthers couldn’t get untracked offensively and were eliminated from the Division II soccer playoffs.

Boys

Evangel 2, Westminster Christian 1: At Evangel, the Eagles got a goal from Brunel Erickson with an assist by Bryndan Roberson to go on top 1-0 against the visitors. Erickson also scored the game-winner on a feed from Bruny Erickson. The Evangel defense, led by center backs Chandler Smith and Jack Donohue, along with goalie Aaron Metoyer, kept the Westminster offense at bay.

