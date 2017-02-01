Loyola converts buckets of 3s in topping N. Webster

Loyola poured in 17 3-pointers in rolling by North Webster 81-44 in District 1-3A action on Tuesday night.

Tony Dorsey led five Flyers in double figures with 22 points, while Deven Melancon added 15 and Jalen Peterson 14. AJ Taylor and Thomas Bush contributed 12 points apiece for the Flyers. T.J. Hawthorne topped North Webster with 17.

Huntington 57, Northwood 52: At Huntington, Gaybriel Gilliam dropped in 17 points to lead the Raiders to the District 1-4A win. Keith English scored 12 and JaMichael Bryant 11 for Northwood.

Bossier 60, Benton 41: At Benton, Kalaas Roots scored 15 points and Tyrese English 10 for the Bearkats. Jalen Harding paced the Tigers with 12.

Fair Park 76, North DeSoto 55: The Indians ran their overall record to 22-7 and remained undefeated in District 1-4A (6-0) with the win. Fair Park was led by Herman Key with 15 points, Latreavin Black with 14, Emerson Taylor with 12 and D’Iranque Holmes with 10. The Griffins’ Greg Hall led all scorers with 26.

Woodlawn 79, Minden 54: At Minden, Jalen Brooks made the Knights easy winners with 26 points, while T’Mike Moton added 11.

Airline 93, Parkway 63: At Parkway, K.J. Bilbo scored a game-high 26 points as the Vikings continued to lead District 1-5A. Jose Santiago added 17 points, Trent Ivy 14 and Louis Greenard 10. Terrace Marshall scored 19 to top the Panthers.

Plain Dealing 58, Ringgold 31: The Lions out-scored Ringgold 16-2 in the first quarter and rolled to the win.

Lakeview 63, Lakeside 51: Lakeview (10-10, 7-0) remained undefeated in District 1-2A with a solid win over Lakeside (13-12, 2-5). Chase Mitchell scored 17 and Jalen Gould added 13 points.

GIRLS

Captain Shreve 47, Southwood 46: At Southwood, Kennedi Heard scored 11 points and Dezyre Black 10 as the Lady Gators eeked out a road win in District 1-5A. Ah’Million Cosby topped the Lady Cowboys with 16.

Loyola 67, North Webster 29: With Chelsea Johnson pouring in 17 points, the Flyers won the District 1-3A contest easily. Loyola got 10 points apiece from Kassidy Moore, Sarah Campbell and Reagan Washington.

North Caddo 77, Calvary 17: At Calvary, the Lady Rebels won handily to maintain their lead in District 1-2A.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6