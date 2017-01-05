Loyola falls at St. Frederick

MONROE — In a battle of top-10 boys’ soccer teams, the St. Frederick Warriors (10-4-1,0-0-0) picked up their 10th win of the season with a 5-2 home victory over the Loyola Prep Flyers (6-10-2, 1-0-0) at St. Frederick’s Soccer Complex on Wednesday.

“Offensively, we are a skilled team,” Loyola Prep coach Trey Woodham said. “We gave over the ball time and time again, committing turnovers and missing our opportunities.”

Loyola struck first with a goal from the left side by sophomore Scott Harder in the 30th minute of the first half. Just prior to the Flyers’ goal, St. Frederick had an impressive header goal by sophomore forward Cole Landry taken away due to an offsides call on the Warriors.

In the 22nd minute of the first half, St. Frederick’s senior midfielder Noah Santiago made a last second save right in front of the goal to deny Harder his second goal of the match.

St. Frederick tied the match at one when Landry worked his way past the Flyer goalie for an unattested goal in the 15th minute of the first half.

The Warriors took the lead when Santiago scored on a penalty kick to give St. Frederick the 2-1 advantage in the match’s 10t3rthinute.

From there, both teams settled down into a defensive struggle for the remainder of the first half.

St. Frederick struck first in the 34th minute of the second half when senior midfielder John Ellender scored from the left side of the goal to give the Warriors a two-goal lead at 3-1.

It only took the Warriors four minutes to increase their lead to 4-1 when senior striker Barrett Coon scored on a header.

With 3 minutes remaining in the match, Loyola Prep proved that the Flyers would fight through the final minutes when junior Felipe Palmeiri scored to cut the St. Frederick lead to 4-2.

St. Frederick returned the favor with Coon’s second goal of the match in the match’s final 2 minutes to close out the scoring at 5-2.

“When we started missing our passes, we stopped playing combination soccer and tried to do everything ourselves,” Woodham said. “When we get home and look at the stats, we will see that we had plenty of opportunities to score. We just didn’t play the way I envisioned this team to play.”

Loyola Prep entered Wednesday’s showdown ranked No. 8 eight in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Division III power rankings while St. Frederick is ranked No. 5 five in the LHSAA’s Division IV power rankings.

Next up, the Flyers will compete in the Elite 17 Invitational de Louisiane Soccer Tournament at Moore Park in Lafayette from Friday and Saturday. Loyola Prep will take on the Teurlings Catholic Rebels (5-8-0, 0-0-0) on Friday at 8 p.m. on Moore Park’s Field 18.

On Saturday, the Flyers will take on the Beau Chene Gators (8-7-4, 1-0-0) at 9:30 a.m. on Moore Park’s Field 22 and the Neville Tigers (14-6-1, 2-0-0) at 2 p.m. on Moore Park’s Field 22.