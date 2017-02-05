Loyola lacrosse upsets defending state champion

The Loyola lacrosse team stunned defending state champion Jesuit (New Orleans) 8-5 Sunday at Messmer Stadium to improve to 2-0 for the season.

“It was a total team effort today,” Loyola coach John Sella said. “Everyone executed the game plan perfectly. Offensively we controlled the pace. We attacked when we wanted and slowed when we wanted.”

Thomas Wiener had four goals and an assist to lead the Flyer scoring. Logan Reeder had two goals and an assist while Daniel Mazzanti had a goal and three assists and Will Weaver added a goal.

“Jonathan Murphy and Mitchell Ratcliff were the difference today,” Sella said. “With both of them winning the faceoffs and ground balls, it allowed us to dominate possession.”

The Flyers never trailed in the game and had a 3-1 halftime lead. Next for Loyola will be St. Thomas More (Lafayette) on Sunday at Messmer Stadium.