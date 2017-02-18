Loyola tops Teurlings to advance to title tilt

Loyola’s Ally Peters cried a little bit before Friday’s LHSAA Division III soccer playoff game and a lot afterwards.

The senior wasn’t able to contribute on the field to the Flyers’ 2-1 semifinal victory over longtime nemesis Teurlings Catholic, but she sure poured in a lot emotionally. Recognized prior to the opening salvo for her contributions to the Loyola soccer program and the school, Peters was happy to contribute any way she could while hobbling on crutches.

Earlier this week she was in ICU with a rare vein disorder that causes blood clots and could have been deadly had the disease not been caught in time. Determined to get to Messmer Stadium to support her teammates, Peters cheered as Lily Valiulis and Liz Bryan scored first-half goals to send the Flyers to New Orleans for next week’s championships.

“It’s a blessing that I’m even here,” Peters said. “But to watch this team succeed from the sidelines after they’ve worked so hard all year is something special for me.”

Loyola had to fend off a concerted second-half effort by the Lady Rebels to advance.

“We’re excited about the opportunity and we don’t even care who the opponent is,” Loyola coach Mark Matlock said. “We’ll let them enjoy tonight, then we’ll get back to work to get prepared.”

The No. 2 Flyers (21-7-1) advance to the state title game for the third time in five years, but are still looking for their first title. They’ll meet No. 1 Vanderbilt Catholic, a 2-0 winner over E.D. White, for the trophy.

It was a tale of two halves, as it often is in soccer. The Flyers controlled the first 40 minutes, at times appearing to have 20 players on the field with the way they controlled the ball. The Lady Rebels did their best to fight off the aggressive Flyers but Valiulis found the right corner from straight away just 15 minutes into the contest.

“We’re going to New Orleans. I went there one time my freshman year and I’m so excited,” Valiulis said. “Ainsley (Stansell) kicked it into me, it was at my feet. I just happened to be there. I just kicked it and we scored.”

With about 16 minutes remaining in the first half, Shannon Anderson fed Gracie Payne on the left side moving toward the scoring zone. Payne slipped the ball into Bryan, who bounced the ball over goalie Sophie Salopek for a 2-0 advantage.

“I told the girls at halftime that they would press hard and that we needed to continue to be aggressive,” Matlock said. “But I also stressed defense. With a 2-0 lead, if we could keep them from scoring, we would win the game.”

That was easier said than done, as the Lady Rebels picked up the pace of their attack knowing their season was on the line. Time and again the Flyers and goalie Mary Katherine Smith had to turn away a shot on goal with their backs to the wall.

After a battle in front of the net, Teurlings sophomore Kaitlyn Porter slipped one into the net with 28 minutes remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1. But that would be it, and as the ref’s whistle blew to end the contest, the Flyers began celebrating with their student body, fans and friends.

The lights at Messmer Stadium remained on long into the night, as the team and Ally Peters their final night on that field this season.

