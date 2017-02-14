Soccer Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer By USA TODAY Sports February 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Loyola’s Lily Valiulis, left, brings the ball up the field as Parkview Baptist’s Grace Booth gives chase during a game in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola’s Rebecca Mays, left, dribbles the ball as Parkview Baptist’s Reagan Vidrine looks on during a game in Shreveport Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola’s Rilie Beltz, left, and Parkview Baptist’s Anna Kate Smith try to win the ball during a game in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola’s Elizabeth Bryan, left, tries to score a goal while Parkview Baptist’s Christina Lewis defends during a game in Shreveport Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola’s Gracie Payne, left, and Parkview Baptist’s Anna Kate Smith battle each other during a game in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Loyola vs. Parkview Baptist girls soccer in Shreveport on Monday. Shreveport, Soccer, News shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Loyola and Byrd girls, Evangel boys win in soccer playoffs News Captain Shreve girls fall in overtime News LHSAA releases girls soccer playoff bracket