Loyola wrangles Tuerlings superstar, rolls into quarters

Late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Division II girls basketball playoff game at Loyola, Teurlings Catholic guard Lizzy Ratcliff was forced to leave as blood poured from her nose following a scramble near the basket.

Although the shot to the nose was a product of playoff basketball’s intensity, Ratcliff’s departure was symbolic. The dazzling sophomore southpaw torched the Flyers early, but adjustments from Loyola changed the complexion of the game in the second half.

After Ratcliff was stymied, Teurlings Catholic had no answer.

Aggressive defense on Teurlings Catholic’s superstar and a balanced scoring attack from seventh-seeded Loyola, down double digits in the second quarter, keyed runs of 10-0 and 16-0 and the Lady Flyers blew past the No. 10-seeded Lady Rebels, 55-37, to earn a date at No. 2 St. Thomas More. The winner will claim a spot in Marsh Madness.

Everything was right in the girls basketball world again Monday as McDowell, a Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame coach and 11-time state championship winner at Southwood, registered his first postseason victory — Loyola had a first-round bye — since returning to the sideline two years ago.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a good group of girls,” said McDowell, whose familiar whistles, his unique way of communicating during the action, echoed throughout the gym. “We have a bunch of youngsters — one senior, no juniors; the rest freshmen and sophomores. They’ve gotten a lot better.”

Monday’s victory was sweet for Alex Williams, Loyola’s lone upperclassman. It helped erase the memories of last year’s first-round home playoff upset at the hands of 24th-seeded Madison.

“It all led to a push forward to (Monday’s) victory,” she said.

McDowell says his team might just be young enough to be unaffected by the playoff pressure.

“This is the first year for many of them to play,” McDowell said. “I’m not sure they knew what it was all about. They’re starting to understand now. Hopefully we can go down, win that next one and move onto Hammond.”

Ratcliff created havoc for the Flyers shortly after the opening tip. The smooth-shooting 5-foot-7 point guard outscored Loyola (11-9) by herself in the first 10-plus minutes of action as the Lady Rebels took a 19-9 lead.

“I wasn’t really used to (guarding Ratcliff) in isolation,” Williams said. “The second half, I got a hold of her.”

Loyola rallied to tie the game before halftime with a 10-0 run. The Flyers pulled away from Teurlings Catholic with a 16-0 run during the last half of the third quarter and first half of the final quarter.

Ratcliff scored just seven of her game-high 20 points in the second half.

“Stopping Lizzy Ratcliff was the key,” McDowell said. “We worked on her for three or four days. The first half, we just didn’t do what we wanted to do with her. She’s tough.”

Monday, the Flyers did most of their damage in the paint. Center Reagan Washington and forward K.C. Sims led the team with 13 points apiece while forward Kayla Coleman added 12 and center Chelsea Johnson chipped in nine.

“There’s not just one person, but several that can score,” McDowell said. “That’s an advantage for us. We can go inside and shoot the ball well outside.”

Twitter: @RoyLangIII