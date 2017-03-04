Loyola’s comeback falls short

BATON ROUGE – The final 6 minutes of Loyola College Prep’s season may have turned into the catalyst the Flyers need going forward.

Instead of succumbing to three-time defending Class 3A state champion and top-seeded University, trailing by as many 18 points early in the fourth quarter, the Flyers put together a valiant effort that may resonate with next year’s team.

Though University prevailed 77-66, relying on solid free throw shooting over the final 2 minutes of the game, the end result did little to deter Loyola’s sense of accomplishment afterward.

“We really like where we’re going in the future,” said Loyola coach Ben Schonfarber, noting he started two sophomores and a freshman.

U-High held a double-digit lead (19-8) since the end of the first quarter with Nick Flory burying a 3-pointer with 1:04 to go.

The Cubs maintained leads of 40-27 at halftime and 54-37 after three quarters, limiting the Flyers to 43 percent shooting and forcing them into 12 turnovers through three quarters.

Just when it appeared U-High (30-4) was on the verge of a blowout victory, opening a 58-40 lead just over a minute into the fourth quarter, Loyola (16-13) worked its way back into contention over the remainder of the game.

Loyola, which made 8 of 17 shots – including four 3-pointers, nearly scored as many points (29) in the final quarter as it had through the first three.

Guard Tony Dorsey was at the heart of his team’s comeback attempt, scoring 13 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter.

When Tedris Smith scored off an assist from Dorsey, Loyola finished a 19-9 run and trailed 67-59 with 3:09 remaining – their first single-digit deficit since the end of the opening quarter.

Devin Melancon, who scored five of his 11 points during that stretch, fouled out with 1:46 to play with U-High clinching the game with 10 of 14 shooting from the free-throw line.

“We were going to keep fighting until the end, no matter what or who goes in there and they embraced that,” Schonfarber said. “Tony just kind of took over and started leading them and getting them in the right positions to be successful.”