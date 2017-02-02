LSJ athlete of week: DeWitt's Ryan Armbrustmacher

Ryan Armbrustmacher wasn’t exactly thinking about playing a part in taking down records when his varsity swimming career began four years ago.

But that outlook changed for the DeWitt senior swimmer and a few of his relay teammates last season.

Armbrustmacher and teammates were surprised last year when DeWitt swimming coach Brock Delaney told them they broke the school’s record in 200 freestyle relay.

And now they are out to do more.

“We were all shocked,” Armbrustmacher said. “I didn’t even think it was really a possibility. Ever since last year, for sure (our goal) has been to get the other two relays.”

Armbrustmacher, who was voted the Lansing State Journal’s athlete of the week after his performance in a key CAAC Blue win over Jackson, is a big part of why the Panthers believe they can reach those records this season. He is part of a senior class Delaney said is one of the two best he’s had during his nine years leading the Panthers.

Delaney said breaking the records in the medley relay and 400 freestyle relay would be a strong achievement for the group.

“As far as some legacy type stuff for DeWitt, Steve Shipps is connected to that 400 free relay,” Delaney said. “Whenever you’re chasing Steve Shipps, who was an All-American just in his time and went on to swim at Michigan State, it’s tough. We’re chasing an almost 30-year old record right now and we’re really close to it.”

Armbrustmacher and teammates are driven to try to chase down those records as well as help DeWitt to an improved showing in the CAAC Blue and a top-10 finish at the state meet.

“We want to go out with a bang this year,” Armbrustmacher said. “This senior year class – we’ve been through it all together. Me and my teammate Nick Schieberl – we really had high goals going into this season and we wanted to make it our best one for sure and take down some records and place higher in the league than we did last year.”

