LSJ athlete of week: Fowlerville's Jackie Jarvis

On any given night, Jackie Jarvis knows it can be any member of the Fowlerville girls basketball team that fills the role of the lead scorer.

It’s just happened to be the sophomore guard the last few games.

And Jarvis is glad she’s been able to take advantage of her recent opportunities to keep the wins coming for the Gladiators.

Jarvis, who was voted the Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week, delivered in a pair of wins last week that have helped Fowlerville (13-5) take a five-game winning streak into Friday’s contest against CAAC White rival and Class B No. 3-ranked Williamston. Jarvis averaged 23.0 points during a 2-0 week for the Gladiators that included a victory over then No. 9-ranked Bay City John Glenn.

“The team is just great,” Jarvis said. “We just move the ball around and we have so many people who can score. It just happened that last week I got to score. Any week it can be any one of us, and that’s what I love about this team. Any one of us can step up at the right time. We can all do that.

“We don’t force things. All of us can score from different spots on the floor. We run our plays and we let it happen.”

It was more than Jarvis’ offensive contributions that were key last week for the Gladiators. Fowlerville coach Nick Douglass thought Jarvis did a nice job defensively when matched up against John Glenn’s Kalle Martinez, who is signed with Central Michigan.

“Jackie has been working really hard in practice,” Douglass said. “Last week was a pretty good week for us as a team. She was kind of the byproduct of the team concept. She took advantage of the opportunities when they were there, knocked down some free throws when she got fouled and did a great job on defense.”

Jarvis is pleased with how the Gladiators, who have matched their win total from last season, have played during the stretch run of the season. She hopes they can keep it up going into the state tournament – especially with Fowlerville hosting a Class B district.

“I think we have a lot of momentum, especially with these past wins,” Jarvis said. “We’ve been playing really well as a team. We’re just hoping for the best and we want to continue playing how we are.”

