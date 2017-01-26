LSJ athlete of week: Holt's Kolin Leyrer

The mission for Kolin Leyrer this winter has been simple.

The Holt senior wrestler wants to dominate each person he steps on the mat against.

Leyrer has succeeded at doing that while being ranked the state’s top wrestler in the 160-pound weight class in Division 1 by Michigangrappler.com.

The dominance continued for Leyrer last week when he won his weight class at the Holt Invitational for a third straight season.

“It means a lot to be able to win that tournament, which is one of the toughest tournaments in the state, three times,” said Leyrer, who captured titles in the 152 weight class as a sophomore and junior. “Not many people have done that before, so it meant a lot to me.”

That title has been a part of a 26-2 season for Leyrer, who was voted the Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week. The only two losses for Leyrer this season have come to opponents out of state. Leyrer is trying to keep it that way as he aims to go perfect against in-state competition and finish his career with an individual state title at The Palace of Auburn Hills in March.

Leyrer finished fourth at the individual state finals last season with his only two losses against in-state competition coming at The Palace. He was the top-ranked wrestler in the state a majority of last season before his junior year ended with losses in the semifinal and third-place matches.

Leyrer is ready to write a better ending this time around.

“Last year I was ranked No. 1 for a lot of the year and kind of took a hit at the state tournament,” Leyrer said. “I might have let the pressure get to me a little bit. This year, I’m kind of embracing it and enjoying it knowing that everyone is chasing me. I’m also chasing them because I’m chasing the same goal that they’re trying to accomplish.”

