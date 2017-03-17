LSJ athlete of week: Pewamo-Westphalia's Hannah Spitzley

Hannah Spitzley may be one of the youngest members of the Pewamo-Westphalia girls basketball team.

But the freshman realizes the opportunity in front of her and the No. 6-ranked Pirates on Saturday when they take the Breslin Center court and face Detroit Edison for a Class C state championship.

And Spitzley hopes P-W can seize the moment.

“I might never have this opportunity again so I’m just going to make the most of it and hopefully we can win at all,” Spitzley said.

Spitzley, who was voted the latest Lansing State Journal high school athlete of the week, has been part of a balanced attack that has fueled P-W as its made a run to its first state championship game since 1984. She has been a starter for the Pirates (24-2) and been focused on playing defense, getting rebounds, creating opportunities for teammates and also scoring if need be while aiding the school’s deepest tournament run in three decades.

“Coming into this whole season I didn’t know what to expect,” Spitzley said. “We have really great players on our team. Everyone can score, we have really good help defense and everything works well with our team. I didn’t know what my role would be coming in to this, but I’m really glad with what it is now.”

Related: All-state P-W junior trying to make most of Final Four trip

Spitzley wasn’t quite sure she’d have the chance to play for a state championship after a pair of regular-season losses to Bath. But she’s thrilled to see where P-W is now and enjoying sharing the excitement of the deep tourney run with older sister Emily and best friend Ellie Droste.

“I’m just so thankful for this opportunity,” Spitzley said. “Most people don’t get the chance to play with their best friend and sister all at the same time and I’ll be able to do that for two years. It’s so much fun being able to play with my sister and Ellie. We all work so well together. The whole team does. It’s just really a great time.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

SATURDAY’S GAME



Class C state final: Pewamo-Westphalia (24-2) vs. Detroit Edison (19-5)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center