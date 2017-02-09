LSJ athlete of week: St. Johns' Bret Fedewa

Bret Fedewa didn’t have any major individual accomplishments on his mind when he began his varsity wrestling career.

The focus for the St. Johns senior was all about the team and finding ways he could help the Redwings remain one of the state’s best programs.

That drive to help Division 2 No. 3-ranked St. Johns win another team state title has produced plenty of positive individual results for Fedewa, who added to a strong senior season with more accomplishments on the mat last weekend. Fedewa recorded the 150th win of his varsity career Saturday while finishing as the champion in the 160-pound weight class at the CAAC Red meet and helping the Redwings secure a ninth consecutive league title.

“It was just an added bonus because the team comes first,” said Fedewa, who was voted the Lansing State Journal athlete of the week. “It was nice that we were able to get a good team win and have my 150th to go with it.”

Reaching his latest milestone became a goal for Fedewa last season when he notched his 100th win. And now with another achievement behind him, Fedewa’s primary mission is being able to capture a team state championship later this month at Central Michigan University.

St. Johns has finished as the Division 2 state runner-up to Lowell two of the last three seasons. That included last year when the Redwings fell to Lowell 37-22 in the final. That feeling didn’t sit well with Fedewa, who would like to end his career by helping the Redwings to their first team state title since 2013.

And St. Johns took a step toward that Wednesday night when it knocked off Flint Kearsley and Owosso to win its district at home.

Lansing area high school wrestling district results

Lakewood senior driven to capture another state title

“(Last year) just left an empty feeling in me,” Fedewa said of the loss in the team state finals. “There’s something I still have left to do and I want to accomplish.

“(Winning a state title) has really been a big focus because it’s my last year to get one for my team. It was my number goal for the season.”

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.