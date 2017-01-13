LSJ high school video of week winner: Fowlerville's Jackie Jarvis

Jackie Jarvis deviated from her coach’s original plan late in last week’s game against Mason. And her change of course paid off for the Fowlerville girls basketball team in the end.

With just under 40 seconds to play, and the game tied at 40, Jarvis thew an inbound pass to teammate Elie Smith and quickly stepped back on the court to receive the ball. She saw a lane to the basket and ended up scoring the go-ahead layup to help lead the Gladiators to a 45-43 victory.

Jarvis’ bucket was voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week. (To view the play, click here.)

“That’s a normal play that we run, and I saw that the Mason girls were guarding (the spot) where I am usually supposed to go,” the sophomore said. “I decided to cut into the inside where there was an open lane.”

Jarvis put together a strong performance late in the contest, as she scored five of her game-high 14 points in the final 40 seconds. She said her team was looking forward to playing the Bulldogs after last season’s defeat.

“That was a big win for us,” said Jarvis, who is averaging 10.2 points per game this season. “To come back and hang with them – they had a comeback in the beginning of the fourth quarter – we hung with them defensively and finished it out strong.”

The Gladiators (7-2, 2-1) are off to a strong start this season and will face their biggest test when they take on CAAC White rival and Class B No. 2-ranked Williamston Friday night.

Jarvis said her ball club has talked all season about taking the next step, but she said the Gladiators are still taking things as they come.

“Our mindset is to play the best we can.” she added. “We want to play team basketball, play great defense and let the offense happen.

“(Friday) is another game – it’s one of our 20 games we have on our schedule – and, yes, we would like to win, but we’re going to treat it like any other game and go out there and try our best and play our hardest.”

