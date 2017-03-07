LSJ video of week: Feb. 27-March 4

Fowler’s Mason Pline decided to take his anger out on the rim with a two-handed slam last week. East Lansing’s Brandon Johns followed a one-handed putback slam with a massive block on the defensive end in the Trojans’ victory over Waverly.

Mason’s Autumn Kissman and East Lansing’s Aazh Nye hit shots to keep their teams alive in the postseason, while Waverly’s Jazlynn Wilcox nailed a half-court shot.

All five plays were standouts from last week’s slate of high school sports action, but only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

MASON PLINE, FOWLER: The junior big man drove baseline for a two-handed slam in last week’s win over Dansville. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING: Johns flushed a one-handed dunk and posted a block back to back in last week’s win over Waverly.

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON: The senior hit a game-winning shot to lift the Bulldogs to a Class A district title win over Okemos. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)

Oakland signee Autumn Kissman had the winning bucket in Mason's district final win tonight over Okemos https://t.co/tw8hAUDqkb —

Brian Calloway (@brian_calloway) March 04, 2017

AAZH NYE, EAST LANSING: Nye propelled the Trojans past DeWitt for a Class A district title with a game-winning shot last week.

JAZLYNN WILCOX, WAVERLY: The junior hit a half-court buzzer-beating shot in last week’s district loss to DeWitt. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)