LSJ video of week winner: Dansville's Josh Risner

Josh Risner wasn’t going to pass the ball.

With less than 10 seconds to play and his team trailing Fulton by two points last Wednesday, the Dansville High School junior varsity point guard dribbled up the floor with hopes of delivering a last-second win and becoming the Aggies’ hero.

And with a double-team greeting him as soon as he reached the 3-point line, Risner, a freshman, reversed directions and threw up a double-clutch shot that concluded with Dansville taking a one-point lead with about five seconds remaining, eventually leading to a 56-55 win.

The play was voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

“I pretty much knew the whole time that I would be the one taking (the shot),” Risner said. “I wanted to make a play.”

It was Risner’s second game-winning shot of his basketball career. The first came during an AAU basketball game.

At first, Risner wasn’t confident that his heroic attempt was going to pay off, as it took him a few seconds to find a sliver of separation from the Pirates’ defense. He said he knew the shot was going in once it rolled off his fingertips.

“They had three people at the top of the key so that we couldn’t get a shot off,” Risner said. “I went to the right, and I knew I had to shoot it soon. I just went up and shot it.”

