LSJ video of week winner: Fowler's Mason Pline

Mason Pline has made dunking a habit during his junior season with the Fowler boys basketball team.

In recent weeks, the 6-foot-7 forward was providing one nightly for the Eagles — up until his streak of game-night slams ended in his team’s Class D district semifinal win over Portland St. Patrick on Wednesday.

It’s become a regular thing for Pline, but he still feels the rush when he throws one down.

A surge of adrenaline hit the junior in the fourth quarter of Fowler’s regular-season finale victory over Dansville when he drove baseline and concluded the play with a two-handed dunk over a 6-foot-10 defender.

The slam was voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

“That was probably one of my favorites,” Pline said. “We had been banging bodies all day long. … It was a close game, and a big momentum shift happened there, too.”

Pline’s dunk with 7:11 left in the game gave the Eagles an eight-point lead, and they went on to win the game 72-66.

Fowler will be looking to capture its first district championship since 2013 on Friday when it takes on Ashley. Pline said the Eagles (14-7) came into the season looking to contend for a Central Michigan Athletic Conference championship and make a deep postseason run. And while they fell short of their aspirations within the league, Pline believes his team has the potential to garner some hardware in March.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs (this season),” said Pline, whose team tied for fourth place in the CMAC. “We’ve played well at some times and poor at times. Our lack of emotion in some games cost us, and our composure cost us.

“We’re really young. We have one senior that starts. …I think being young has cost us some, but learning from it, the experience, will be very helpful moving forward.”

