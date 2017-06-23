LSU adds WR Justin Jefferson, brother of two former Tigers, to 2017 recruiting class

BREAKING#LSU adds Justin Jefferson to its 2017 recruiting class Full story w quotes | https://t.co/hQ1hUUlo4L pic.twitter.com/PUY5gRtpoc — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 23, 2017

A top recruit in Louisiana has found a landing spot, just before the preseason begins.

And it just so happens it is a familiar, in-state spot.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect from Destrehan (La.) has committed to Louisiana State, according to SEC Country. The youngest of the three Jefferson boys, including former Tigers quarterback Jordan Jefferson and former Tigers defensive back Rickey Jefferson, Jefferson is slated to be in Baton Rouge this month to start training with the team.

Per SEC Country, Jefferson was waiting on an offer from LSU since he had an impressive camp there last July. However, he did not sign with a program due to his grades. But he finished his senior year in good academic standing, and now he’s a Tiger.

“After being around there for so long and my brothers being there, it felt like home for the past eight years,” Jefferson told SEC Country. “Coach O (Ed Orgeron) — he always talks to me. He’s a cool coach, and with all the different coaches coming through, they were cool and been talking to me. It seemed good. It seemed like I fit in.”

Having finished his senior year May 5, Jefferson remained in touch with both the LSU and Oregon coaching staffs through the year, per SEC Country.

“Relief, relief, relief,” Jefferson admitted. “It’s hard not knowing if you’re going to finish out the year at the beginning. Now that it’s at the end, knowing I had all the grades, it’s just relieving.”

Jefferson is a late addition to LSU’s 26-man 2017 class, which is ranked No. 7 in the country according to 247 Sports Composite.