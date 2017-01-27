LSU, Texas coaches make early morning visit to recruit before he boards flight for Florida

Five-star defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson got a 5 a.m. visit from LSU coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda before he Chaisson headed to the airport for an official visit to Florida, according to Scout.com.

“He said I (Orgeron) didn’t come to Houston to wake up at 4 in the morning to follow you to the airport to have you sit on the bench,” Chaisson told Scout via text. “I am recruiting you to play right away. It was great.”

LSU home visit right now 😎😈💪🏽 — K'Lavon Chaisson (@WhosThatGuy4) January 27, 2017

That was followed by a visit from Texas coach Tom Herman.

Thank you for stopping by Coach. Really enjoyed you. 😎 https://t.co/TMNfp7pqKk — K'Lavon Chaisson (@WhosThatGuy4) January 27, 2017

Chaisson, from North Shore (Galena Park, Texas), is ranked as the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the country. He tied the Under Armour All-America Game record with three sacks.

His finalists are LSU and Texas, but he is taking his final visit to Gainesville. He also has taken an official visit to Colorado.

He will announce Wednesday on National Signing Day.