LSU commit Cole Smith receives honorary Under Armour All-America jersey

Photo: Intersport

Pontotoc (Miss.) offensive lineman Cole Smith received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Smith, a 6-3, 269-pound four-star center, is ranked 116th in the country and No. 1 in the state of Mississippi at his position, according to ESPN.

“I model my game after Tyrone Smith because he’s really big and strong.”

He’s been committed to LSU since early March.

Cole Presented his parents with the Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The eleventh annual Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

