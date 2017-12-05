Four-star LSU commit Micah Baskerville relishes U.S. Army All-American Bowl sendoff to high school career

Evangel Christian Academy (La.) four-star linebacker Micah Baskerville received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It really means a lot to me to be an All-American,” Baskerville told USA TODAY. “It shows all the work I put in myself and with my football team.

“When I grew up I watched guys who went to this game. I thought it was so amazing and wanted to play in it since I saw it for the first time when I was in the seventh grade.”

Baskerville, an LSU commit and the third-youngest of nine children, is ranked as a top-20 inside linebacker prospect and the No. 11 commit from the state of Louisiana’s Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He said he’s excited to meet new players and coaches at the Army Bowl, though he’s also comforted by the fact that he’ll have two of his longtime teammates with him when he heads to LSU next fall.

“LSU really felt like home,” he said. “Now there are two other guys from my school going. We’ve been playing together since middle school, and it just felt like the right fit.”

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.