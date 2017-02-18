LSU lands three commits from same school on same day

LSU landed three football commitments from the same high school Saturday during the annual Best of the Boot junior day. The players announced their decisions on Twitter.

The trio are from Evangel Christian (Shreveport), are among the top 21 players in the state in the Class of 2018 and all play defense.

Four-star David Cotton is the most highly ranked as the No. 10 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 3 player overall in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. Four-star David Baskerville is the No. 9 inside linebacker and dNo. 8 player in the state. Three-star safety ArDarius Washington is No. 21 in Louisiana.

LSU now has 10 commitments in the Class of 2018.