LSU lands 2018 4-star LB Damone Clark with more than a year to spare

2018 Southern Lab LB Damone Clark (@clark_damone) committed to #LSU Why? "I feel confident being a Tiger" –> https://t.co/Wff7E35Tja pic.twitter.com/BPz4XSsd4F — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 16, 2017

Damone Clark is one of the most highly regarded linebackers in the Class of 2018. The Southern University Lab (La.) defensive star has been chased by the likes of Florida, Colorado, Miami and Mississippi State. He also had received interest from Alabama.

Perhaps not anymore.

Across a long weekend, Clark pledged his future to his hometown Louisiana State Tigers. The pledge came just days after he initially received a scholarship offer from new Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

“I really felt like I was at home,” Clark told SEC Country. “When I went there, the coaches really welcomed me with open arms and I was very grateful, so I made the decision to commit. … I have the passion to be at LSU. I dreamed about playing for LSU, so it felt like the proper thing for me to do instead of waiting. After I talked it over with my parents, I felt comfortable and that I should just commit.

“The coaches were really happy and welcoming me to the Tiger Family. I feel very confident becoming an LSU Tiger.”

Clark anticipates a future as an inside linebacker in Baton Rouge, though he said there is always the chance that he could be converted to an outside linebacker or even a big-hitting safety at the next level.

For now, he’s just happy that he can fulfill a lifelong dream by agreeing to join his hometown team, all with a year left to spare.