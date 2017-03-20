LSU lands commitment from 4-star OL Chasen Hines

LSU has raided the Lone Star State again.

On Sunday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Chasen Hines, a four-star offensive guard from Marshall (Texas). He’s a 6-foot-2, 350-pound bruiser who will enter college football with a bona fide NCAA-ready frame and the athleticism to make a difference on the field quickly.

Hines committed to the Tigers after visiting LSU for the program’s annual spring scrimmage, taking to Twitter to single LSU out as, “the only one (school) that stood out perfectly.”

He also chose the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from every major power in Texas save Baylor (Texas, Texas A&M, TCU), not to mention Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Oregon, to name but a few.

In the end, Hines decided he was better served to become the 12th member of LSU’s burgeoning Class of 2018, a group with which Ed Orgeron is showing just how great a recruiter he can be.