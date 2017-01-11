LSU loses QB Zadock Dinkelmann from 2018 class

One of the Class of 2018’s best quarterbacks, with an even better name, has backed off a longstanding decision: Zadock Dinkelmann is no longer bound for LSU.

Dinkelmann is a four-star quarterback prospect from Somerset High in Texas. He’s currently considered the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the junior class, and originally committed to the Tigers in 2014, when he was still a freshman.

The issue is that after landing his pledge, the Tigers coaches allegedly stopped keeping close tabs on the quarterback. He has continued to talk to other recruiters and even took an unofficial visit to Alabama during the 2016 season.

While Dinkelmann may have may have Power 5 potential, and certainly a Power 5 name, he may be headed to a school far from that next. SEC County speculated that Texas San Antonio — UTSA — could be in the Dinkelmann’s catbird seat thanks to a strong relationship between the quarterback and Frank Wilson, the UTSA head coach who was LSU’s recruiting coordinator when Dinkelmann originally committed.

Then again, Dinkelman may hold his powder until the 2018 class becomes a bit more clear. For now, he’s just another quarterback domino yet to fall, with more than a year to go before he makes a binding decision.