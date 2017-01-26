LSU signee Raven Farley-Clark 'shocked and honored' to be named McDonald's All American

There’s little dispute that Raven Farley-Clark is one of the nation’s top girls basketball players.

The Queen of Peace (Elizabeth, N.J.) star is ranked by ESPN as the 19th best player in the country and has signed with LSU. Still, she said being named a McDonald’s All American was beyond her wildest dreams.

“It didn’t seem real at first,” Farley-Clark said. “It seemed unreal when I was nominated, so when I made it was just icing on the cake. I was shocked an honored. I didn’t think it was something that was going to happen.”

Farley-Clark was recognized Thursday when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school to give her an honorary jersey.

“It was a nice experience,” Farley-Clark said. Everyone came out to support me and were happy for me as if they made it. They were probably happier than I was.”

The McDonald’s game is March 29 in Chicago, and Farley-Clark knows she’ll be up against the best of the best.

“Of course I’m looking forward to playing against the best competition,” she said. “I just want to see what I can do against them.”

Farley-Clark plans to use the game as a springboard to her future, as she’ll play next season at LSU.

“I’m just looking forward to playing in the SEC against good competition,” she said. “I want to see what I can do as a freshman and see how I can contribute to my team.”