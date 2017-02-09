LSU's new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph says no New Orleans boycott in the works

Earlier this week, it was reported that New Orleans-area high school coaches planned to boycott LSU after running backs coach Jabbar Juluke was reassigned.

Juluke later left for Texas Tech, but the issue in question has apparently reached a resolution with the hiring of Mickey Joseph to coach wide receivers.

Joseph, a New Orleans native, indicated Thursday there was never a planned meeting of coaches to discuss an LSU boycott.

“It was never a meeting that was going to discuss a boycott,” Joseph said on Thursday during his introductory press conference, according to 247Sports. “The meeting was taking place to educate themselves about the recruiting game.

“We don’t know how that started or got out there.”

Further, Joseph claims to have deep roots in the community in question.

“I have a strong relationship with those coaches in New Orleans,” Joseph said. “Been recruiting there since 1999.”

In addition to Joseph, LSU brought on Tommie Robinson from Southern Cal to act as recruiting coordinator.