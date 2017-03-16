Lucas Rosales headlines DVL boys' soccer awards as MVP

On a senior-laden La Quinta High School boys’ soccer team that proved to be tops in the Coachella Valley this season, midfielder Lucas Rosales stood out from the rest.

Rosales led the Blackhawks in goals for the second consecutive season, as well as assists this year, while earning himself the honor as Most Valuable Player in the Desert Valley League. His coach, Gary Nadler, was given the league’s Coach of the Year honor after leading the Blackhawks to a 10-1-1 DVL record.

Rosales totaled 25 goals, along with 10 assists for 60 total points in helping La Quinta reach the quarterfinals as the No. 2 overall seed in the Division 2 CIF Southern Section bracket. He was joined on the All-Desert Valley League first team by four other teammates, including fellow senior midfielders Andrassy Teran and Nick Strange, along with junior goalkeeper Logan Prescott and sophomore defender Liam Manzano.

Cathedral City, who finished in second place in the DVL at 8-4, behind La Quinta who was 10-1-1, followed with three players named to the all-league list. Sophomore Leyver Guzman headlined the list as the team’s leader in goals with 29 and assists with 12. Teammates and fellow midfielders sophomore Erick Guzman and senior Fernando Plata also made the list.

Indio named two seniors to the list in forward Davin Salazar and midfielder Diego Ceja. Palm Desert landed two juniors on the first team in defender Joshua Phillips and forward Jhonathan Urbina. Palm Springs senior defender Vincenzo Costagliola was also honored.

All-Desert Valley League boys’ soccer team



MVP: Lucas Rosales (La Quinta)

Coach of the Year: Gary Nadler (La Quinta)

Sportsmanship: Xavier Prep

FIRST TEAM

La Quinta: ​Lucas Rosales, Andrassy Teran, Nick Strange, Liam Manzano, Logan Prescott

Cathedral City: Erick Guzman, Leyver Guzman, Fernando Plata

Indio: Diego Ceja, Davin Salazar

Palm Desert: Jhonathan Urbina, Joshua Phillips

Palm Springs: Vincenzo Costagliola

SECOND TEAM

La Quinta: Cesar Rodriguez, Christian Herrera

Cathedral City: Jonathan Silva

Indio: Pedro Rodriguez

Palm Desert: Enrico Meghnagi, Christian Corrales, Aaron Gipson

Palm Springs: Victor Vinales, Darius Ayala

Shadow Hills: Isaac Vargas

Xavier Prep: Christian Cortez

HONORABLE MENTION

La Quinta: Anthony Ruiz, Steven Poole

Cathedral City: Blake Gonzales, Jose Reyes

Indio: Bryan Hinojosa, Steve Garcia

Palm Desert: Gerardo Serrano, Isidoro Martinez

Palm Springs: Johny Mendez, Angel Valtierra

Shadow Hills: Fabian Rodriguez, Josue Lopez

Xavier Prep: MK Koinage, Trevor Gilroy