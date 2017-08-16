N.Y. football player charged in death of mother's ex-boyfriend

A New York City teen has been charged with choking his mother’s abusive ex-boyfriend to death, according to police.

The New York Post reports that Luis Moux, 18, choked Stanley Washington to death as he was attacking Moux’s mother, Lorena Sesma. According to the post, Moux plays football at Grand Street Campus in Brooklyn.

CBS News reports Moux has been charged with manslaughter, and that several people in Moux’s family and neighbors claim the teen is nonviolent and he was simply defending his mother.

The incident allegedly occurred in the early morning hours Monday, when Washington showed up at Sesma’s apartment. Police say Moux heard Washington beating Sesma and entered the room, where he choked the 43-year-old to death.

The exact circumstances of the choking—notably, if Moux continued choking Washington after breaking up the altercation—are unknown.

Police say that Washington has 26 prior arrests, two of which were related to domestic violence against Sesma.

Moux was released on $50,000 bail after a court appearance Tuesday in the Bronx.