Luke McGuire of Trinity (Ky.) named Super 25 Top Star

Luke McGuire of No. 23 Trinity (Louisville) has been voted the Super 25 Top Star for games of Aug. 24-27 by readers of USA TODAY High School Sports.

McGuire ran for five TDs in a 42-41 win at Warren Central (Indianapolis) as Trinity knocked off Indiana’s top two big-class programs of the past 15 years. The Rocks beat Carmel in the season opener.

McGuire’s five scoring runs were capped by the eventual game-winner that gave Trinity at 42-35 lead. Trinity scored 35 second-half points.

He had 125 yards on 23 carries in the victory.

McGuire is the first of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.