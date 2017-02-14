Lux-Casco hits 16 3’s in big win | Boys Rdp

BRUSSELS – The Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball team shot 16-of-29 on 3-pointers and rolled past Southern Door for a 102-74 victory in a marquee non-conference game Monday night.

Mitchell Jandrin hit six 3’s and scored 26 points, while Bryce TeKulve hit three of them and scored 24 for the Spartans (16-3), who pulled away with a big run late in the first half.

Nathan Coisman added 12 points and Jonathan Deprey and Josh Zeitler added 10 each for Luxemburg-Casco, which shot 62.1 percent overall.

Nick LeCaptain had 26 points, Derik LeCaptain had 21 and Kyle Daoust scored 15 for Southern Door (15-3).

Lux-Casco…55 47 – 102

Southern Door…33 41 – 74

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 26, Otradovec 6, Deprey 10, Wotruba 7, Zeitler 10, Tebon 2, Hanson 1, Isenberg 2, Ronsman 3, Coisman 12, TeKulve 24. 3-pt: Jandrin 6, Otradovec 2, Deprey 2, Wotruba 1, Zeitler 2, TeKulve 3. FT: 15-18. F: 16.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 4, Claflin 2, Gerend 6, N. LeCaptain 26, Daoust 15, Delveaux 2, D. LeCaptain 21. 3-pt: Gerend 2, N. LeCaptain 2, D. LeCaptain 1. FT: 13-18. F: 13.

Ashwaubenon 65,

G.B. Preble 57

GREEN BAY – Ben Wittig scored 25 points as the Jaguars pulled out the overtime victory.

David Clark added 13 points for Ashwaubenon (10-9, 7-8), while Anthony Guarascio had 12 and Ben Ratschan had 11.

Camden Wall (28 points) and Ryan Buss (24) accounted for all but five points for Preble (3-16, 1-14).

Ashwaubenon…18 32 15 – 65

G.B. Preble…20 30 7 – 57

ASHWAUBENON – Ratschan 11, Clark 13, Wittig 25, Wood 4, Guarascio 12. 3-pt: Ratschan 3, Wood 1, Guarascio 1. FT: 26-30. F: 18.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 28, Boockmeier 3, Watermolen 2, Buss 24. 3-pt: Wall 5, Buss 1. FT: 11-20. F: 26. Fouled out: Perret, Watermolen.

Wrightstown 63, Clintonville 56

WRIGHTSTOWN – James Hansen had 25 points, five rebounds and three steals, all team highs, in leading the host Tigers to a North Eastern Conference victory.

Mayson Hazaert added 11 points and Tyler Theunis added 10 for Wrightstown (12-7, 9-6),which committed just six turnovers.

Nathan Krueger had 19 points and Tyler Petermann had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Clintonville (10-9, 7-8).

Clintonville…26 30 – 56

Wrightstown…28 35 – 63

CLINTONVILLE – Krueger 19, Petermann 13, Koeppen 9, Wittman 8, S. Finger 5, K. Finger 2. 3-pt: Krueger 2, Petermann 1, Koeppen 2, Wittman 1, S. Finger 1. FT: 7-11. F: 19.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Hansen 25, Hazaert 11, Theunis 10, Haese 7, Froehlke 4, Jaeger 4, Van Zeeland 2. 3-pt: Hansen 1, Hazaert 1, Theunis 1, Haese 1. FT: 15-20. F: 10.

Sturgeon Bay 68, Gibraltar 45

STURGEON BAY – Connor Gajda had had 18 of his 27 points in the second half as the Clippers pulled away for the Packerland Conference victory.

Mitchell Jackson added 12 points and Jared Van Bramer had nine more for Sturgeon Bay (14-4, 10-1), which led by just three points at halftime for a big surge.

Nathan Surges had 15 points and Tyler Kropuenske had 13 for Gibraltar (10-8, 5-6).

Gibraltar…26 19 – 45

Sturgeon Bay…29 39 – 68

GIBRALTAR – T. Reinhardt 6, Weddig 6, Surges 15, Brennan 5, T. Kropuenske 13. 3-pt: T. Reinhardt 2, Surges 2, Weddig 1, T. Kropuenske 1. FT: 13-27. F: 13. Fouled out: Brennan.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 2, Jacobson 2, Jackson 12, DeGrave 6, Nellis 2, Meikle 2, Gajda 27, Talbert 3, Rose 3, Van Bramer 9. 3-pt: Jackson 2, DeGrave 2, Gajda 1, Rose 1, Van Bramer 1. FT: 7-16. F: 21.