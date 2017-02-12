Lux.-Casco, Oconto Falls, Coleman win titles

DENMARK – Luxemburg-Casco won the WIAA Division 2 Denmark regional championship on Saturday and advanced 12 wrestlers to individual sectionals.

Bryce Bosman (113 pounds), Nathan Ronsman (126), Cameron Lemmens (138), Devan Vandenbush (152) and Dalton Smerchek (170) won their weight classes at the regional for the Spartans.

L-C advances to the D2 team sectional at Freedom on Tuesday and will face Antigo in a semifinal.

Smerchek became a three-time regional champion along with Denmark’s Brock Bergelin (120) and Wrightstown’s Ben Klister (160).

Wrightstown’s Bryce Herlache won the 182-pound weight class and became a four-time sectional qualifier.

The top two individuals in D2 and D3 regionals advance to individual sectionals next week.

Team scores: Luxemburg-Casco 275.5, Wrightstown 216, Denmark 199.5, Two Rivers 195, Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 82, Manitowoc Lutheran/Roncalli.

Sectional qualifiers

106: 1, Cody Holmes, TR; 2, Lucas Joniaux, L-C.

113: 1, Bryce Bosman, L-C; 2, Joey Bianchi, TR.

120: 1, Brock Bergelin, DEN; 2, Reece Worachek, L-C.

126: 1, Nathan Ronsman, L-C; 2, Derick Bader, WRI.

132: 1, Ben Durocher, WRI; 2, Colton Worachek, L-C.

138: 1, Cameron Lemmens, L-C; 2, Matthew Maitland, WRI.

145: 1, Laken Duerschmidt, TR; 2, Garrett Jeanquart, L-C.

152: 1, Devan Vandenbush, L-C; 2, Jedd Shefchik, DEN.

160: 1, Ben Klister, WRI; 2, Jacob Zellner, L-C.

170: 1, Dalton Smerchek, L-C; 2, Max Schmitz, DEN.

182: 1, Bryce Herlache, WRI; 2, Dalton Becker, TR.

195: 1, Matthew Van Eperen, WRI; 2, Gabe Wertel, DEN.

220: 1, T.J. Weidman, DEN; 2, Nate Lloyd, L-C.

285: 1, Josh Frerk, DEN; 2, Phil Rasmussen, L-C.

More Division 2

Oconto Falls Regional

OCONTO FALLS – The host Panthers won a regional title for a second straight year.

Oconto Falls had seven wrestlers win individual titles, including Bryce Peterson (120), Bryce Ash (145), Nate Trepanier (160), Brice Delzer (170), Mac Winkler (182), Garret Cole (195) and Dan Ausloos (285).

Trepanier became a four-time regional champion. Winkler won his third regional title, while Ash qualified for sectionals for a fourth time.

Oconto Falls advances to the D2 Freedom team sectional and will face Wautoma/Wild Rose in the semifinals.

Team scores: Oconto Falls 303, Freedom 261, New London 135.5, Seymour 120, Peshtigo 116, Marinette 83, Clintonville/Marion 33.

Sectional qualifiers

106: 1, Zach Lahay, FRE; 2, Tyler Budz, OF.

113: 1, Koy Murphy, FRE; 2, Zack Wauters, PES.

120: 1, Bryce Peterson, OF; 2, Grant Vosters, FRE.

126: 1, Mitch Garvey, FRE; 2, Wyatt Borkovec, OF.

132: 1, Garrison Murphy, FRE; 2, Kenton Peterson, OF.

138: 1, Scott Cook, NL; 2, Sam Peters, FRE.

145: 1, Bryce Ash, OF; 2, Evan Vosters, FRE.

152: 1, Thomas Peters, SEY; 2, Isaac Diaz, OF.

160: 1, Nate Trepanier, OF; 2, Justin Krull, SEY.

170: 1, Brice Delzer, OF; 2, Matt Verhasselt, FRE.

182: 1, Mac Winkler, OF; 2, Parker Rudie, FRE.

195: 1, Garret Cole, OF; 2, Cam Lepkowski, PES.

220: 1, Alex Rohan, FRE; 2, Trent Peetz, OF.

285: 1, Dan Ausloos, OF; 2, Devin Moser, FRE.

DIVISION 3

Coleman Regional

COLEMAN – Jordan Blanchard broke Coleman’s record for career wins in claiming the 170-pound regional title.

Blanchard eclipsed the mark of 159 wins set by Mitch Champagne (2009-2012) in winning his third regional championship and qualifying for sectionals for a fourth time.

The Cougars had 11 sectional qualifiers overall, including seven regional champions.

Coleman advances to the D3 team sectional at Amherst on Tuesday and will face Stratford in the semifinals.

Team scores: Coleman 265.5, Shiocton 196, Menominee Indian 145, Bonduel 140, Gillett/Suring 101, Oconto 100, Lena/Marinette St. Thomas 32.

Sectional qualifiers

106: 1, Koltin Grzybowski, COL; 2, Wyatt Herzog, G/S.

113: 1, Caleb Gross, COL; 2, Ethan Flannery, SHI.

120: 1, Jordan Boldt, BON; 2, Sam Kuchta, COL.

126: 1, Aiden Wusterbarth, OCO; 2, Billy Ganter, COL.

132: 1, Jake Baldwin, COL; 2, Sawyer Theobald, SHI.

138: 1, Sammy VanStraten, SHI; 2, Tyler Wusterbarth, OCO.

145: 1, Levi Snortum, SHI; 2, Bryce Karban, COL.

152: 1, John Bieber, COL; 2, Tristan Tomashek, BON.

160: 1, Antonio Mahkimetas, MI; 2, Billy Reif, SHI.

170: 1, Jordan Blanchard, COL; 2, Jacob Banker, BON.

182: 1, Blake Johnson, SHI; 2, Darius Wayka, MI.

195: 1, Jacob Zeitler, COL; 2, Leander Moon, MI.

220: 1, Kyle Komanekin, MI; 2, Brock Martinson, COL.

285: 1, Donovan Salewski, COL; 2, Alenex Warrington, MI.

Brillion Regional

BRILLION – Southern Door and Kewaunee combined to win seven weight classes at the D3 Brillion regional.

Fischer Pawelski (113), River Pawelski (132), Michael Bertrand (160) and Tory Jandrin (195) won titles for Southern Door. Bertrand became a four-time sectional qualifier while doing so.

Cam Konop (120), Cam Hanrahan (126) and Jesse Steinhorst (138) won titles for Kewaunee.

Team scores: Reedsville 255.5, Brillion 175, Kewaunee 173, Southern Door 165.5, Mishicot 124.5, Oostburg 87.

Kewaunee and Southern Door Sectional qualifiers

113: 1, Fischer Pawelski, SD.

120: 1, Cam Konop, K.

126: 1, Cam Hanrahan, K.

132: 1, River Pawelski, SD.

138: 1, Jesse Steinhorst, K.

152: 2, Raul Lopez, SD.

160: 1, Michael Bertrand, SD.

195: 1, Tory Jandrin, SD.

Crivitz Regional

CRIVITZ – Michael Retza won a regional title and was one of three sectional qualifiers for host Crivitz.

It was Retza’s third regional title of his career.

Team scores: Crandon 161, Florence/Niagara 121.5, Wabeno/Laona 121, Elcho 113, Three Lakes/Phelps 80, Crivitz 68.

Crivitz Sectional qualifiers

138: 1, Michael Retza.

160: 2, Hunter Myszka.

220: 2, Joseph Tomaszewski.