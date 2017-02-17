Lux-Casco secures NEC title | Boys Roundup

CLINTONVILLE – Last year, Luxemburg-Casco shared the inaugural North Eastern Conference boys basketball championship with Wrightstown.

This season, the Spartans didn’t feel like sharing.

Bryce Te Kulve scored 22 points and recorded seven steals as Lux-Casco downed Clintonville 74-49 to secure the outright NEC title.

The Spartans (17-3, 15-1) still have two games to go, but lead the NEC by three games. Last year, they and Wrightstown each finished at 17-1.

Jacob Wotruba added 15 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

Nathan Krueger and Tyler Petermann each scored 19 points for the Truckers (10-10, 7-9).

Luxemburg-Casco…44 30 – 74

Clintonville…28 21 – 49

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Te Kulve 22, Wotruba 15, Coisman 8, Deprey 8, Jandrin 6, Otradovec 5, Ronsman 4, Tebon 3, Zeitler 3. 3-pt: Te Kulve 2, Wotruba 2, Deprey 2, Otradovec 1, Zeitler 1. FT: 6-7. F: 14.

CLINTONVILLE – Krueger 19, Petermann 19, Schirpke 4, Wittman 3, Finger 2, Koeppen 2. 3-pt: Krueger 3, Wittman 1. FT: 9-16. F: 12.

Bay Port 87, Manitowoc 53

MANITOWOC – The Pirates guaranteed themselves a share of the Fox River Classic Conference title with the easy road win.

Bay Port (18-2, 16-0) had 13 players score and made 12 3-pointers as a team.

Cordell Tinch led the Pirates in scoring with 15 points, while Brett Frieder tallied 13 and Jack Plumb had 12. Rashad Greene added eight points.

Bay Port is at second-place Pulaski (13-2) on Friday and hosts Notre Dame next Thursday. A win in either game clinches an outright title.

Mychael Dopirak had a game-high 18 points for Manitowoc (4-15, 1-14).

Bay Port…33 54 – 87

Manitowoc…26 27 – 53

BAY PORT – Tinch 15, Stelzer 6, Frieder 13, Nolle 6, Plumb 12, Stratman 5, Johnson 3, Mooren 2, Schroeder 5, King 5, Nagel 4, Maternoski 3, Greene 8. 3-pt: Tinch 1, Stelzer 1, Frieder 3, Nolle 2, Stratman 1, Johnson 1, Schroeder 1, King 1, Maternoski 1. FT: 5-7. F: 13.

MANITOWOC – Lensmeyer 3, Broecker 7, Dopirak 18, Reindl 6, Miller 11, Miller 3, Lukes 3. 3-pt: Dopirak 2, Miller 1. FT: 6-10. F: 9.

Denmark 71,

Fox Valley Luth. 63 (2OT)

DENMARK – Blake Derricks totaled 33 points, propelling Denmark to a double-overtime win.

After a back and forth contest, the Vikings (12-8, 10-6 NEC) outscored Fox Valley Lutheran (5-14, 5-10) 12-4 in the second overtime.

Zane Short recorded a double-double for Denmark, tallying 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Brady Jens added 10 points.

Jesse Doyen had 16 points for the Foxes. Denmark went 28-for-40 at the free-throw line, while Fox Valley Lutheran was 10-for-23.

Fox Valley Luth.…27 28 4 4 – 63

Denmark…28 27 4 12 – 71

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Barrington 7, Rodencal 12, Doyen 16, Olson 7, Kraftzak 8, Price 7, Uitenbroek 6. 3-pt: Rodencal 1, Olson 1, Kraftzak 2, Price 1, Uitenbroek 2. FT: 10-23. F: 29.

DENMARK – Bisbee 3, Derricks 33, Short 18, Jens 10, Suemnick 4, Satori 3. 3-pt: Bisbee 1. FT: 28-40. F: 22.

Suring 49,

Oneida Nation 47

SURING – The Eagles edged out a home M&O Conference win.

Ryan Mahoney dropped 21 points for Suring (17-3, 14-2), while Chris Geniesse had 13 and John Christensen added seven.

Johnathan Massey totaled 21 points for Oneida Nation (14-7, 10-6), while Seth Charles scored eight and Crimsen Powless chipped in seven.

Oneida Nation…18 29 – 47

Suring…21 28 – 49

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 21, Charles 8, Matson 3, John 2, Metoxen 6, Powless 7. 3-pt: Matson 1, Metoxen 2, Powless 1. FT: 3-7. F: 18.

SURING – Christensen 7, Geniesse 13, Mahoney 21, Vollmar 2, Lally 6. 3-pt: Geniesse 1, Mahoney 3. FT: 13-23. F: 11.

Crivitz 72, Coleman 45

CRIVITZ – Five different scorers reaching double digits helped the Wolverines take the M&O matchup.

Jakob Voss led the way with 17 points for Crivitz (14-6, 12-4), while Kershaw Stumbris finished with 13 and Travis Giese 12.

Shane Bauer and Jaden Werner each scored 10 points for the Wolverines.

The Cougars’ (6-14, 6-10) leading scorer was Cole Woulf with 14 points.

Coleman…19 26 – 45

Crivitz…35 37 – 72

COLEMAN– Nelson 2, Kostreva 4, Tachick 10, Marquardt 9, Fraiser 4, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 14. 3-pt: Marquardt 3. FT: 6-12. F: 13.

CRIVITZ – Johnson 3, Werner 10, Voss 17, Bauer 10, Stumbris 13, Andrist 7, Giese 12. 3-pt: Voss 1, Bauer 1, Stumbris 2, Andrist 1. FT: 7-13. F: 14.

Peshtigo 90,

Niagara 59

PESHTIGO – Ryley Demmith poured in 25 points as Peshtigo rolled to victory.

Joey Bradley added 14 points for the Bulldogs (18-2, 15-1), while Cole Tackmier scored 13 and Trent Carriveau chipped in eight.

For Niagara (7-13, 4-12), Ethan Blagec tallied 24 points and Jacob Bousley registered 16 points.

Peshtigo…42 48 – 90

Niagara…24 35 – 59

PESHTIGO – Thill 7, Bradley 14, Carriveau 8, Demmith 25, Tackmier 13, Larsen 6, Goneau 2, Neumann 7, Jones 3, LeMahiey 2, VanVooren 3. 3-pt: Larsen 2, Neumann 1, Jones 1, VanVooren 1. FT: 21-25. F: 12.

NIAGARA – Oratch 2, Blagec 24, Maki 2, Al. Hagerty 2, Au. Hagerty 5, Bousley 16, Jeffords 8. 3-pt: Blagec 5, Au. Hagerty 1. FT: 7-11. F: 16.

Wausaukee 68,

Gillett 33

WAUSAUKEE – Wausaukee had 12 players score and three combine for 51 points in the M&O win.

Matt Delfosse poured in 24 points for Wausaukee (3-17, 2-14), while Cody Renikow recorded 14 and Tony Rollo scored 13.

For Gillett (2-17, 0-15), Cole Long totaled 10 points.

Gillett…19 14 – 33

Wausaukee…35 33 – 68

GILLETT – Krause 5, Williams 1, Block 3, Sexton 5, Anderson 2, Long 10, Frank 5, Schaefer 2. 3-pt: Krause 1, Sexton 1. FT: 2-11. F: 14.

WAUSAUKEE – Gruzinski 2, B. Shigouri 2, C. Shigouri 2, Shaw 2, Zak 2, Struve 2, H. Renikow 2, Rollo 13, Chipps 1, Thomson 2, Delfosse 24, C. Renikow 14. 3-pt: Rollo 1, C. Renikow 2. FT: 5-13. F: 12.

Lena 72, STAA 68

LENA – The Wildcats made a second-half comeback for the M&O Conference win.

Connor Heise scored a game-high 28 points for Lena (15-5, 12-4), while Hunter Borchert had 21 and Riley Marquardt recorded eight.

For STAA (5-14, 3-12), Tyler Stuart poured in 27 points, including 15 points from beyond the arc. Jack Farley tallied 16 points, while Christian Hornick had 11 and Eric Powers chipped in eight.

Lena shot 25-of-39 from the free-throw line, while STAA went 12-of-15.

STAA…36 32 – 68

Lena…29 43 – 72

STAA – Stuart 27, Powers 8, Bourdelais 3, Farley 16, Hornick 11, Faucet 3. 3-pt: Stuart 5, Powers 2, Farley 1, Hornick 1, Faucett 1. FT: 12-15. F: 30.

LENA – Marquardt 8, C. Borchert 3, Anderson 7, Staidl 4, H. Borchert 21, Heise 28, Lange 1. 3-pt: C. Borchert 1, Anderson 1, Staidl 1. FT: 25-39. F: 17.