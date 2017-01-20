Lux-Casco stays unbeaten in NEC | Boys Rdp

Five players scored in double figures for the Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball team, which improved to 7-0 in the North Eastern Conference with a 94-37 victory over Oconto Falls on Thursday.

Bryce TeKulve and Nathan Coisman each scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (8-2 overall), which shot a blazing 69 percent from the field. TeKulve also had a team-high five rebounds and three assists.

Mitchell Jandrin added 17 points, Jacob Wotruba had 16 and Jonathan Deprey scored 10 in the win.

Tyler Klimpke scored 10 points for Oconto Falls (1-9, 0-6).

Oconto Falls…23 14 – 37

Lux-Casco…57 37 – 94

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 5, Bloom 6, VerVelde 2, Schoen 6, Carriveau 4, Virtues 4, Klimpke 10. 3-pt: Sefcik 1, Schoen 1. FT: 1-2. F: 5.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 17, Otradovec 6, Deprey 10, Wotruba 16, Tebon 4, Isenbeg2, Ronsman 3, Coisman 18, TeKulve 18. 3-pt: Jandrin 1, Otradovec 2, Deprey 2, Wotruba 1, TeKulve 2. FT: 10-16. F: 2.

Xavier 103,

G.B. West 57

APPLETON – The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with the high-powered and unbeaten Hawks.

Dion Coleman scored 13 points, while Justin Kirk and Marc Graham had 10 points each for West (0-12, 0-5 Bay Conference).

Hunter Plamann scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers to lead Xavier (12-0, 5-0).

G.B. West…38 19 – 57

Xavier…61 42 – 103

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 2, Dudley 2, Kirk 10, Graham 10, Coleman 13, Franklin 2, Bathke 2, Carter 5, Jackson 3, King 8. 3-PT: Coleman 3, Kirk 2, Carter 1, Jackson 1. FT: 2-9. F: 22.

XAVIER – Egan 7, D. Ferris 3, Plamann 26, Kippenhan 3, S. Ferris 11, Christensen 9, Schmitt 4, Teerlinck 6, DeYoung 13, Otto 11, Geenen 6, Schlicht 4. 3-pt: Plamann 4, Otto 3, Christensen 2, Egan 2, Kippenhan 1, S. Ferris 1. FT: 22-30. F: 10.

Shawano 54,

New London 38

NEW LONDON – Kaden Richards scored 19 points to lead the Hawks, who led by 11 points at halftime and improved to 4-7, 3-2 in the Bay.

Will Wohlt had 12 points and Brayden Kurth added 11 for New London (7-5, 1-4).

Shawano…29 35 – 54

New London…18 20 – 38

SHAWANO – Richards 19, Nelson 8, Hoffmann 10, Bartz 3, Kohl 8, Maltbey 6. 3-pt: Richards 3, Kohl 2, Bartz 1, Nelson 1. FT: 5-5. F: 10.

NEW LONDON – Winkler 8, Kurth 11, Johnson 3, Salazar 4, Wohlt 12. 3-pt: Johnson 1. FT: 5-5. F: 13.

Menasha 48,

Seymour 40

MENASHA – The Bluejays started the second half on a 5-0 run to take a 29-17 lead and Seymour never got closer than seven points again in the Bay contest.

Trevor Cornell led Seymour (3-8, 2-4) with 10 points. Jacob Everson led Menasha with 23 points (5-8, 3-3).

Seymour…17 23 – 40

Menasha…24 24 – 48

SEYMOUR – Murphy 5, VanDeHei 2, Driesen 7, Cornell 10, N. Yaeger 8, Blake 3, C. Yaeger 4, Krause 1. 3-pt: Murphy 1, Driessen 1, Cornell 1, N. Yaeger 1, Blake 1. FT: 9-11. F: 14.

MENASHA – Dewhurst 6, Everson 23, Zeinert 7, Berman 2, Romnek 2, Johnson 8. 3-pt: Everson 3. FT: 7-13. F: 11.

Niagara 63, Wausaukee 44

NIAGARA – Jacob Bousley scored 16 points and Alex Hagerty scored 15 as the host Badgers pulled away for the M&O win.

Ethan Blagec added nine points and Austin Hagerty had eight for Niagara (6-5, 3-5).

Cody Renikow and Christian Shigouri each scored 11 points and Tony Rollo had 10 for Wausaukee (0-11, 0-8).

Wausaukee…16 28 – 44

Niagara…23 40 – 63

WAUSAUKEE – Shigouri 11, H. Renikow 8, Rollo 10, Delfosse 4, C. Renikow 11. FT: 8-13. F: 19. Fouled out: C. Renikow. Technical: Delfosse.

NIAGARA – Oratch 2, Blagec 9, Maki 3, Al. Hagerty 15, Au. Hagerty 8, Bousley 16, Graham 2, Payette 3, Prideaux 5. 3-pt: Al. Hagerty 1, Bousley 2, Payette 1. FT: 11-28. F: 15. Fouled out: Al. Hagerty.