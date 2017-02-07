Lux-Casco takes command in NEC | Boys Rdp

LITTLE CHUTE – Bryce TeKulve knocked down four 3-pointers while tallying 18 points to lead the Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball team to a 64-54 victory over Little Chute in a North Eastern Conference showdown.

The win gives the Spartans (14-3, 13-1) a 2.5-game lead over Little Chute in the NEC title chase with four games remaining.

Mitchell Jandrin added 14 points and Anthony Otradovec had 13 for L-C.

Noah Mueller scored a game-high 23 points for Little Chute (12-5, 10-3).

Luxemburg-Casco…31 33 – 64

Little Chute…23 31 – 54

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 14, Otradovec 13, Wotruba 4, Ronsman 5, Coisman 10, TeKulve 18. 3-pt: Jandrin 1, TeKulve 4. FT: 15-18. F: 11.

LITTLE CHUTE – Diedrick 4, Plate 12, Mara 3, Mueller 23, Huss 2, Stevens 2, Knudeson 8. 3-pt: Mara 1, Mueller 4, Knudeson 1. FT: 8-12. F: 13.

Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 53

CLINTONVILLE – The Tigers made 19 free throws while the Truckers managed just five in the North NEC win for Wrightstown.

James Hansen led Wrightstown (10-7, 7-6) in scoring with 20 points while Luke Haese added 18.

Clintonville (9-7, 6-6) was led by Tyler Petermann who scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Wrightstown…26 33 – 59

Clintonville…28 25 – 53

WRIGHTSTOWN – Hansen 20, Haese 18, Theunis 8, Froehlke 5, Hazaert 4, Klister 4. 3-pt: Hansen 3, Haese 2, Frehlke 1. FT: 19-27. F: 10.

CLINTONVILLE – Petermann 26, Wittman 14, K Finger 5, Schirpke 3, S Finger 3, Koeppen 2. 3-pt: Wittman 4, K Finger 1, S Finger 1. FT: 5-8. F: 19.

Denmark 76,

Oconto Falls 46

OCONTO FALLS – Blake Derricks recorded a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, as the Vikings cruised to the NEC victory.

Denmark (10-8, 8-6) was led in scoring by Brady Jens with 19 points while Zane Short added 15 points.

Dakota Carriveau led Oconto Falls (1-15, 0-12) in scoring with 13 points.

Denmark…36 40 – 76

Oconto Falls…17 29 – 46

DENMARK – Pelischek 4, Warden 2, Derricks 15, Short 15, Bikseles 2, Honnef 1, Jens 19, Gazella 1, Rabas 2, Suemnick 5, Sipiorski 11. 3-pt: Derricks 3, Jens 1. FT: 3-6. F: 16.

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 2, Bloom 6, Kurth 9, Manns 4, VerVelde 2, Schoen 3, Brabant 2, Carriveau 13, Schindel 1, Virtues 2, Parsons 1. 3-pt: Bloom 2, Schoen 1. FT: 8-12. F: 22.

Seymour 58,

New London 55

NEW LONDON – Trent Blake scored 14 points and Nik Yaeger had 12 more as the Thunder pulled out a Bay Conference road victory.

Four other players scored six points or more for Seymour (7-10, 5-5), which went 19-of-25 on free throws.

Will Wohlt had 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace New London (10-7, 4-6).

Seymour…27 31 – 58

New London…27 28 – 55

SEYMOUR – Whyzorek 7, Murphy 8, Cornell 6, Vandenheuvel 4, N. Yaeger 12, Blake 14, Krause 8. 3-pt: N. Yaeger 1, Blake 1. FT: 19-25. F: 17. Fouled out: N. Yaeger, Krause.

NEW LONDON – Winkler 12, Locy 7, Kurth 7, Tuchscherer 2, Johnson 3, Salazar 2, Wohlt 24. 3-pt: Winkler 1, Locy 1, Kurth 1, Johnson 1. FT: 11-17. F: 16.

West De Pere 69,

G.B. West 53

DE PERE – The Phantoms led by just one point at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 41-26 from there.

Tyler Schwartz had a game-high 15 points for West De Pere (13-5, 8-2 Bay). Taylor Rahn hit four 3’s and scored 12 points. Tristan Jindra scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Jake Karchinski scored all nine of his after the break, too.

JQuail Hanks scored 13 points and Freeman Jackson had 10 and Marc Graham added nine for West (1-17, 0-10).

G.B. West…27 26 – 53

West De Pere…28 41 – 69

GREEN BAY WEST – Hanks 13, Dudley 4, Kink 5, Graham 9, Coleman 5, Franklin 2, Carter 2, Jackson 10, King 3. 3-pt: Kink 1, Coleman 1, Jackson 2. FT: 7-11. F: 16.

WEST DE PERE – Owens 2, Schwartz 15, Kempen 6, Eisch 4, Rahn 12, Jindra 12, Karchinski 9, Norton 7. 3-pt: Schwartz 1, Kempen 2, Eisch 1, Rahn 4. FT: 13-18. F: 13.

Xavier 87,

G.B. East 69

GREEN BAY – The Hawks remain undefeated after the Bay Conference matchup.

Zack Crockett scored a career-high 30 points for the Red Devils (4-14, 4-6). Marcell Kemp and Collin Koltz added 11 points apiece.

Xavier was led in scoring by Hunter Plamann with 27 points, while Cal Christensen and Nate DeYoung each added 16.

Xavier…51 36 – 87

Green Bay East…19 50 – 69

XAVIER – Egan 3, D Farris 1, Plamann 27, S Farris 11, Christensen 16, Schmidt 3, DeYoung 16, Otto 3, Geenan 2, Schlicht 11. 3-pt: S Farris 1, Christensen 3, Schmidt 1, Otto 1. FT: 11-14. F: 14.

GREEN BAY EAST – Koltz 11, Crockett 30, Price 2, Farrell 3, Soward 5, Kemp 11, Whalen 6, Brantley 1. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Farrell 1. FT: 7-10. F: 19.

Oneida Nation 66, Stockbridge 49

ONEIDA – The Thunderhawks pulled away in the second half to take the nonconference matchup.

Seth Charles scored 19 points and Jose Sanchez scored 17 to lead Oneida Nation (12-5).

Stockbridge (6-11) got a game-high 24 points from Will Langteau.

Stockbridge…29 20 – 49

Oneida Nation…29 37 – 66

STOCKBRIDGE – Langteau 24, Thurber 7, Levknecht 2, Herman 6. 3-pt: Langteau 1, Thurber 1. FT: 13-30. F: 16.

ONEIDA NATION – Charles 19, Matson 2, John 4, Sanchez 17, King 6, Summers 15, Metoxen 3. 3-pt: Sanchez 2, Summers 2, Metoxen 1. FT: 11-12. F: 23. Fouled out: Metoxen