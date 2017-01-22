Luxemburg-Casco stays unbeaten in NEC

DENMARK – A late-run helped the Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball team to a 77-66 win over Denmark to remain unbeaten in the North Eastern Conference.

Mitchell Jandrin led Luxemburg-Casco (9-2, 8-0) in scoring with 20 points, while Jacob Wotruba and Bryce Tekulve each added 16.

The Vikings (6-5, 5-3) got 25 points from Brady Jens, including five 3-pointers.

Blake Derricks added 18 points for the Vikings.

Luxemburg-Casco…30 47 – 77

Denmark…31 35 – 66

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 20, Otradovec 11, Wotruba 16, Ronsman 1, Coisman 13, Tekulve 16. 3-pt: Jandrin 3, Otradovec 1, Wotruba 2, Tekulve 4. FT: 15-20. F: 11.

DENMARK – Derricks 18, Short 7, Jens 25, Suemnick 10, Satori 4, Sipiorski 2. 3-pt: Derricks 1, Jens 5. FT: 8-11. F: 18.

Wrightstown 78, Waupaca 59

WRIGHTSTOWN – Luke Haese dropped 25 points, leading the Tigers to a home NEC win.

Haese connected on six 3-pointers for Wrightstown, while James Hansen added 20 points.

Tyler Theunis chipped in seven points for the Tigers and Mayson Hazaert scored six.

Waupaca…27 32 – 59

Wrighstown…38 40 – 78

WAUPACA – Gardner 2, Johnson 7, Dayton 11, Wanty 16, Vaughn 4, Bartel 1, Bunge 12, Wright 2. 3-pt: Dayton 1, Wanty 1, Vaughn 1, Bunge 1. FT: 11-18. F: 16.

WRIGHTSTOWN – VanZeeland 4, Theunis 7, Froehlke 2, Hazaert 6, Klister 3, Hansen 20, Haese 25, Beining 5, Guns 4. 3-pt: Theunis 1, Hazaert 1, Klister 1, Hansen 2, Haese 6, Beining 1. FT: 10-15. F: 17.

Southern Door 58, Sheboygan Falls 45

BRUSSELS – Three players scored in double-digits for the Eagles in a home win.

Sam Gerend led the way, scoring 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Southern Door.

Nick LeCaptain totaled 15 points, while Derik LeCaptain had 10 and Kyle Daoust chipped in nine points for the Eagles.

Sheboygan Falls…24 21 – 45

Southern Door…33 25 – 58

SHEBOYGAN FALLS – Clark 6, Much 6, Hake 16, Schmitt 3, Petrie 11, Schibur 3. 3-pt: Clark 2, Hake 2, Schmitt 1, Petrie 1. FT: 7-12. F: 19.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 6, Gerend 16, N. LeCaptain 15, Daoust 9, Rockwell 2, D. LeCaptain 10. 3-pt: Gerend 4, N. LeCaptain 1. FT: 15-21. F: 10.

Xavier 84, Sturgeon Bay 61

STURGEON BAY – Sturgeon Bay could not keep up to the Hawks, falling in the non-conference game.

The Clippers got to within three points of Xavier at 26-23 before the Hawks going on 20-7 run to end the half.

Connor Gajda dropped 19 points to lead Sturgeon Bay, while Tanner DeGrave and Michael Rose each had nine points.

Xavier…48 36 – 84

Sturgeon Bay…30 31 – 61

XAVIER – Egan 9, D. Ferris 3, Plamann 18, S. Ferris 14, Christensen 8, Teerlinck 3, DeYoung 15, Otto 6, Geenen 2, Schlicht 6. 3-pt: Plamann 2, Otto 2, Christensen 1, S. Ferris 1, D. Ferris 1, Egan 1. FT: 9-23. F: 19.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 5, Kurschner 2, Jackson 7, DeGrave 9, Gajda 19, Talbert 2, Rose 9, Van Bramer 8. 3-pt: DeGrave 2, Gajda 2, Wodack 1, Jackson 1, Rose 1. FT: 13-17. F: 18.