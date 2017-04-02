Luxemburg-Casco wins big at home

LUXEMBURG – Bryce TeKulve registered four RBI as Luxemburg-Casco beat Two Rivers 11-1 in five innings on Saturday.

TeKulve and Aaron Tlachac both hit 2-for-3 with a run scored, while TeKulve had two doubles and Tlachac had one for Luxemburg-Casco.

Kyle Routhieaux, Jake Thayes, Jordan Jorgensen and Will Derenne each added an RBI for the Spartans.

Ian Doell was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings with three strikeouts and one earned run on two hits.

West De Pere Triangular

DE PERE – West De Pere beat Notre Dame 10-5 in a non-conference match up.

Trevor Teske pitched two innings in relief for the win for the Phantoms. Devin Tyler was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for West De Pere.

John Zacharias took the loss on the mound for Notre Dame.

Both teams lost to Fond du Lac in the triangular. West De Pere fell 8-0, while Notre Dame lost 3-1.

Seymour 4, Pulaski 3

SEYMOUR – The Thunder edged out a home non-conference win.

Trevor Cornell tallied two RBI on two hits for Seymour, while Zach Potter went 1-for-2 for an RBI and two runs scored for the Thunder.

Justin Krull got the win in relief, throwing two innings.

Coleman 15, Crandon 1 (5)

COLEMAN – The Cougars scored nine times in the first inning en route to a big win.

Jacob Steeno led the way with two hits and three RBI for Coleman.

Gunnar Patz added two RBI on two hits and Jordan Blanchard had two hits.

Algoma 9, Wild Rose 3

WILD ROSE – Casey Stangel struck out eight batters, getting the win on the mound for Algoma.

Stangel went five innings for the Wolves and added two RBI at the plate with a double.

Booker Prokash also recorded two RBI and a double, while Trevor Haasch scored three runs and had two hits.

Kewaunee 6, Manitowoc Roncalli 0

KEWAUNEE – The Storm got the shutout non-conference win.

Cody Bultman totaled two RBI on two hits for Kewaunee, while Daniel Stangel recorded two hits with an RBI.

Travis Miller added an RBI for Kewaunee.

Markesan 6, Oconto 5

MARKESAN – Oconto lost its season opener after having a three-run lead.

Balin Welch went 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils.

Jake Krueger, Parker Anderson and Tony Marquardt each had hits for Oconto, while Anderson took the loss on the mound.